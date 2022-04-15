ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘A step in the right direction:’ Family reacts after Heather Hodges’ boyfriend indicted in her death 10 years later

Cover picture for the articleFRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A major breakthrough in a decade-long investigation happened Thursday. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office announced Heather Hodges’ boyfriend, Paul Jordan II has been indicted in her death. Hodges was reported missing 10 years ago. Thursday, Crystal...

