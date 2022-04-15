ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toyota recalls 460,000 vehicles to fix software issue

Cover picture for the articleToyota is recalling about 460, 000 cars across the U.S. to deal with a software issue. The automaker says a...

CarBuzz.com

Toyota Owners Could Receive $1.5 Billion Due To Faulty Engines

There's been lots of hype surrounding Toyota lately as the GR Corolla was revealed with 300 horsepower and a manual gearbox, but the brand has a great reputation when it comes to off-roading too, regardless of what Jeep says. In foreign markets like Australia and South Africa, the brand's excellence is legendary, but that doesn't mean that Toyota has been totally issue-free. In fact, the diesel particulate filters (DPFs) in a number of diesel-powered Toyotas in Australia were found to be faulty, which resulted in a class-action lawsuit being filed in Australian Federal Court in 2019. That lawsuit has now reached a conclusion, and the end result is that Toyota could have to pay as much as AU$2 billion (approximately $1.5 billion US) in damages.
The Associated Press

Ford recalls F-150 pickups, SUVs to fix brake fluid leak

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling nearly 215,000 pickup trucks and large SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because brake fluid can leak, causing longer stopping distances. The recall covers the F-150 pickup from 2016 through 2018, as well as Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs from 2016 and 2017. All have 3.5-liter turbocharged six-cylinder engines.
torquenews.com

New Update In The Subaru Defective Fuel Pump Lawsuit

There are new developments in the Subaru fuel pump lawsuit that alleges all Subaru vehicles built since 2013 contain defective low-pressure fuel pumps. Subaru's recent recall to replace a defective fuel pump manufactured by Denso in some new models should have been carried out without incident. But some owners claimed the automaker allegedly waited too long to order the fuel pump recall and filed multiple lawsuits against Subaru of America. Court records show new developments in the class-action lawsuit.
MotorBiscuit

Safety Recall For Half-a-Million Toyota and Lexus Vehicles

Software issues with Toyota’s electronic stability control system have forced the company to recall almost 500,000 vehicles, including Lexus models. The system aids drivers by individually applying brakes to help maintain control. Toyota says the issue won’t allow the system to turn on when the car is started.
MotorAuthority

Genesis plans US production starting with Electrified GV70

Genesis currently builds all of its vehicles in its home market of Korea, but starting this year the luxury arm of Hyundai Motor Group will start building cars in the U.S. Genesis on Wednesday announced that it will build the Electrified GV70 at Hyundai Motor Group's plant in Montgomery, Alabama, starting in December. It's part of a $7.4 billion investment Hyundai Motor Group plans in its U.S. operations though 2025, announced last May.
Road & Track

Honda Has Two High-Performance EV Sports Cars on the Way

Honda has officially caught up to the rest of the auto industry by way of a new highly-detailed electrification plan. Shortly after announcing its intention to produce electric SUVs in collaboration with General Motors, Honda revealed more details about its other upcoming electric vehicles, platforms, and EV investment strategies in a press release Monday. Notable for enthusiasts, two of the 30 EVs Honda intends to roll out by 2030 will be enthusiast-oriented sports cars.
Fox News

Toyota is launching another old-school stick-shift sports car

Toyota is starting to look really shifty. Toyota has confirmed that the model, which is officially called the GR Supra, will be getting a manual transmission in the U.S. soon, bucking the recent trend toward automatic-only sports cars, not to mention single-speed electric vehicles. The latest Supra debuted for the 2020 model year on a platform shared with the BMW Z4, both only available with an 8-speed automatic transmission.
hypebeast.com

Maserati's Compact Grecale SUV Will Be the Brand's First All-Electric Car

Italian luxury automaker Maserati has debuted its second-ever SUV, the Grecale, which will arrive in several powertrains including an all-electric version coming in 2023. The vehicle marks an early step in Maserati’s mission to transition into a fully-electric brand by 2030. Meanwhile, all Maserati models will be available in electric versions by 2025, according to brand executives via CNN.
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 Toyota Crown

After decades of absence in North America, the Toyota Crown nameplate is set to return to our shores in 2023 as a hybrid SUV. Traditionally, the Crown name has been applied to large sedan models not sold here, but now the nameplate will be reintroduced as a crossover model to align with Americans’ taste for SUVs. A plug-in hybrid and an EV variant are also rumored, but we expect a conventional hybrid powertrain to launch first. That could mean the Crown gets either a gas-electric setup using a four-cylinder engine such as the one from the smaller Venza, or the new V-6 hybrid powertrain from the larger Sequoia. Either way, we expect the Crown to slot into the Toyota SUV lineup between the two but with a more luxury-oriented aura.
electrek.co

Toyota to launch an electrified SUV version of its Crown sedan, the first Toyota exported to the US in the 1950s

A recent report out of Tokyo says that Toyota is working on an SUV version of its Crown sedan, arriving in hybrid, PHEV, and fully-electric versions for its home country in addition to exports of some versions to China and North America. The Crown was the first Toyota vehicle to be exported to the United States in 1958, and it has remained a mainstay model in the Japanese market for 67 years.
WDEF

CEO wants Volkswagen to make an electric pickup for America

(WDEF) – In an interview with Business Insider, the CEO of Volkswagen Group of America teases us that he thinks his company really should make an electric pickup truck for America. Of course, Ford’s F-150 Lightning and Chevy’s Silverado EV are kings of the electric pickup world now, but...
RideApart

Honda Hawk 11 Details And Specifications Announced For Japanese Market

If you’ve been waiting with bated breath for news about the 2022 Honda Hawk 11, we have good news for you. On April 15, 2022, Honda just announced the full release details for the Hawk 11 in the Japanese market. Obviously, that’s the best news of all if you live in Japan—but we’ve seen plenty of instances where Honda releases a bike in one market, then rolls it out to other markets afterward. Could this be one of those cases? We don’t know yet, but you’ve seen what the Hawk 11 looks like, right? I don’t know about you, but we’re choosing hope.
WBIR

Active recalls on hundreds of thousands of Tennessee vehicles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tens of millions of vehicles are recalled and taken off the roads every year according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. News4 Investigates found car dealerships in Tennessee can sell many vehicles with active recalls, and they don’t have to tell you. News4 Investigates...
