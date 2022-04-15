ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Frank Langella fired from Netflix miniseries after misconduct probe

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LiFd0_0f9v7F3u00

Actor Frank Langella was fired from his leading role in the Netflix miniseries “The Fall of the House of Usher” after a misconduct investigation.

Langella, 84, who earned a best actor Oscar nomination for the 2008 movie “Frost/Nixon,” was cast to play Roderick Usher in the eight-episode project inspired by several Edgar Allan Poe stories, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the entertainment website, the investigation began after Langella was accused of making inappropriate remarks to a female co-star.

The role that was to be played by the Tony Award winner will be recast, The New York Times reported.

Netflix declined to comment, but a person familiar with the matter, who was given anonymity because she was not authorized to discuss the investigation, confirmed the account to the newspaper. Representatives for Langella could not be reached for comment, according to the Los Angeles Times and Variety.

The show’s creator, Mike Flanagan, did not immediately respond to requests for comment by The New York Times.

Deadline was the first outlet to report Langella’s departure.

Filming on the series will resume on scenes that do not involve Langella’s character until a new actor is cast, the website reported. The series also stars Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly, Mark Hamill and Carla Gugino, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Langella rose to fame with his role as Dracula in the 1979 film, NBC News reported. Recently, he appeared as the judge in the Netflix film “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” The New York Times reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

EXPLAINER: What Twitter's 'poison pill' is supposed to do

Twitter is trying to thwart billionaire Elon Musk’s takeover attempt with a “poison pill” — a financial device that companies have been wielding against unwelcome suitors for decades. WHAT ARE POISON PILLS SUPPOSED TO DO?. The ingredients of each poison pill vary, but they’re all designed...
BUSINESS
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
62K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy