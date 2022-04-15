ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Louis leaders want investigation of $500 million Rams settlement split

By Andy Banker
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

ST. LOUIS — There are calls for a special committee investigation into the handling of more than $500 million from St. Louis’ legal settlement with Rams owner, Stan Kroenke, and the NFL.

St. Louis received $790 million from the settlement reached in November. The deal and what’s happening with the money remain shrouded in secrecy. Patience is wearing thin.

Long-time St. Louis Alderwoman Sharon Tyus has drafted a resolution (City RES 231) calling for the Board of Aldermen “to be immediately appraised” regarding the settlement and the division of the money.

The resolution authorizes the Board of Aldermen President, Lewis Reed, to appoint a special committee to investigate and receive a report from the City Counselor, regarding the settlement.

City Counselor, Sheena Hamilton, is the top legal officer for the City of St. Louis. She was a party to the November mediation session in Clayton with attorneys for St. Louis County, the St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority (RSA), attorneys for Kroenke, and the NFL.

The mediation session led to a $790 million legal settlement. After attorneys’ fees, St. Louis City, County, and the RSA are left with $514 million dollars to divide.

It’s now April, and no one involved will update the public on how the money will be divided or spent.

There was only this from St. Louis County Executive, Sam Page in his recent “State of the County” speech, last week: “I see the NFL settlement funds as an investment in our future, in the next generation. We don’t want to rush that process.”

Members of the RSA Board and St. Louis Mayor, Tishaura Jones, have also remained silent.

That’s not enough for leaders who pushed for a new riverfront stadium to keep the Rams in St. Louis, only to be left holding the bag when Kroenke moved the team back to Los Angeles in 2016.

Reed said he fully supported the Tyus resolution.

He released the following statement: “It’s in the City taxpayers’ best interest that we have a full accounting of what is happening with these settlement dollars. As the appropriating body for the City of St. Louis, the Board of Aldermen needs to have a clear understanding of how these dollars will be divided and when they will be divided. We should not be left in the dark as we have been for the past several months. The taxpayers deserve to know what is going on.”

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch has also filed a motion in St. Louis court to “unseal” court documents in the case. A hearing on the motion has just been set for May 13.

The “special committee” resolution will be back before the Board of Aldermen later this month.

