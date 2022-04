ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On Tuesday night, Asheville City Council voted to move forward with a $4.4 million plan to update to Memorial Stadium and Mountainside Park. Phase one of the project was completed when the stadium got new turf and field draining updates. Phase two would include multiple changes like new playground equipment, replacing the old bathroom and storage buildings, replacing bleachers and adding a 400-meter, six-lane track.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 26 DAYS AGO