A two-game SEC losing streak was about enough for the sixth-ranked Arkansas baseball team. The Diamond Hogs beat No. 15 LSU, 5-4, at Baum-Walker Stadium in the opener of a three-game set. Game Two is set for a 6 p.m. first pitch on Friday. Arkansas had lost its last two SEC games to Florida the previous weekend, snapping a 13-series winning streak in league play that dated back to 2019. Robert Moore’s two-run single in the seventh proved to be the game-winner for the Razorbacks on Thursday. Starter Connor Noland worked six innings, striking out seven and Brady Tygart picked up his fifth...

