Vigo County, IN

Steel Dynamics is officially expanding

By Hannah Follman
WTHI
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An additional half a million dollars is being invested back into Vigo County. We've told you before about Steel Dynamics expanding their Heartland Division Plant. This is a $231 million dollar...

www.wthitv.com

WTHI

More than 1,3000 road projects scheduled for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - You're going to start seeing more road construction projects across the state of Indiana. Governor Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Department of Transportation kicked off the Next Level Roads Construction Season. More than 1,300 state projects are scheduled for this year. The state is investing more...
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

The 10 “Most Redneck” Cities In Indiana

If you live in any of these cities in Indiana..."You might be a redneck." Let's be honest, Jeff Foxworthy is the man who made being a redneck cool. I mean, where would we be as a society if it weren't for the truth that this man spoke. Take a look at some of the things that might qualify you as a redneck:
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Indiana?

Camping is a popular activity for many families and individuals in Indiana. It's nice to pack up the RV or camper and get away from all the noise of the city and just relax for a couple of days with nothing but the sounds of nature surrounding you. While some choose the more rustic route with a tent, a sleeping bag, and the bare essentials, others prefer bringing several of the comforts of home with them including a camper or RV that's basically a home on wheels, featuring recliners, TVs, fireplaces, surround sound systems, and more. With home prices seemingly getting higher and higher all the time, it would actually be cheaper just to buy some property and park an RV on it. The question is, can you do that legally in Indiana? The answer isn't a simple "yes" or "no."
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Holcomb gives timeline of $125 Indiana tax refund payments

INDIANAPOLIS – An estimated 4.3 million Hoosiers will get something extra in their bank accounts this summer. Gov. Eric Holcomb said Hoosiers should start receiving their $125 Automatic Taxpayer Refund “in the coming weeks.” The governor said the money is effectively a 12% cut in the average Hoosier’s annual income tax liability. Approximately $545 million […]
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Vigo County Health Department food inspections: April 4 - April 8, 2022

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at Vigo County Health Department food inspections for April 4 - April 8, 2022. 15 National Ave Food Mart, 15 National Ave. West Terre Haute - (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found pints, half gallons and gallons of milk in walk in cooler between 51 and 52 degrees Fahrenheit. Found squeegee stored in hand wash sink.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WNDU

State to replace intersections with interchanges on U.S. 31

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Consider U.S. 31 to be two interchanges and an overpass closer to becoming a limited access freeway between South Bend and Indianapolis. This week brought a major announcement on that front. It’s smooth sailing down U.S. 31 between South Bend and Plymouth, thanks to a...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WTHI

Construction could impact your commute in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Work is underway on a stretch of road in Terre Haute, and it could impact your commute. Crews are removing and repairing the concrete median on Highway 41. They're also working to patch the pavement on the road. The work is being done between Hulman...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
