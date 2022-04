After 82 games and a few play-in contests, the NBA playoffs finally arrive Saturday, kicking off a two-months grind to the Larry O'Brien Trophy. The Phoenix Suns enter as the title favorites, but the title race is as wide-open as it has been in quite some time. The Warriors are a complete unknown, the Memphis Grizzlies are talented but young, and the Dallas Mavericks have a giant calf-sized problem. Meanwhile, the Eastern Conference sets up to be a seven-round slugfest with five teams having a legitimate shot to make it to the NBA Finals.

