Mesa County, CO

Mesa County DA Dan Rubinstein testifies in favor of fentanyl bill

By (Cristian Sida)
KJCT8
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein is back from Denver after testifying this week in favor of a bill to address the fentanyl concerns in Colorado. Rubinstein helped create House Bill...

www.kjct8.com

Comments / 0

Related
KULR8

Prosecutor: Billings woman confesses to trafficking meth, fentanyl

BILLINGS — A Billings woman accused of possessing multiple drugs, including methamphetamine and more than 9,000 fentanyl pills, for distribution admitted to a trafficking crime today, U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said. Elizabeth Ardelle Grace Ronshaugen, 29, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. Ronshaugen faces...
BILLINGS, MT
CBS Denver

Lawmakers Unveil Bill To Fight Fentanyl; Law Enforcement Officials ‘Disappointed’

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado lawmakers unveiled a bill they believe will be key in fighting the fentanyl crisis in the community. (credit: Getty Images) “Fentanyl is unlike any drug we have seen before and we need to treat it differently,” Speaker Alec Garnett said. Garnett led the work drafting the bill, which calls for millions of dollars to go toward treatment and prevention programs including better access to fentanyl strips and Narcan. It would also develop a new penalty for dealers linked to an overdose death and lowers the threshold for prosecutors wanting to charge someone with intent to distribute. “We are going to go after...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Colorado fentanyl bill allows schools to distribute testing strips

DENVER — Fentanyl kills more Coloradans than any other drug in Colorado. At a news conference inside the state Capitol, Gov. Jared Polis (D) stood side-by-side with Republican lawmakers and prosecutors, as a bipartisan bill to increase penalties for dealing fentanyl was introduced. "In my state of the state,...
COLORADO STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

County DA Opper to retire in 2024

WAUKESHA — Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper told The Freeman she will not seek re-election when her term is up in 2024. “I will be retiring at the end of my term which is at the end of 2024. 33 years is enough! Lol,” Opper said in an email.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Canyon News

Confirmed Breach In Mesa County Election Case

UNITED STATES—On March 23, Mike Lindell TV, Frank Speech, and Colorado Secretary of State, Jena Griswold confirmed findings of a third investigation into election fraud in Mesa County, Colorado revealing illegal manipulation of tabulated voting data during the 2020 presidential election and the 2021 Grand Junction municipal election. Tina...
MESA COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Accidental fentanyl deaths on the rise in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Accidental fentanyl deaths are on the rise in El Paso County. In recent months, several tragedies involving fentanyl overdose have been reported, including three District 11 students who died after taking the drug. The chart above is from the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. It...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
CBS Baltimore

Federal Judge Rules In Baltimore County’s Favor In New Redistricting Plan

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A federal judge on Thursday approved Baltimore County’s new court-ordered boundaries for its seven councilmanic districts. A coalition of groups, including the ACLU of Maryland, the Baltimore County branch of the NAACP, the League of Women Voters of Baltimore County, sued the county late last year, alleging an earlier proposal only included one district where Blacks would make up a majority of voters. In February, a federal judge threw the county’s earlier map out and ordered the county to draw new districts that comply with the Voting Rights Act The coalition alleged the new map is biased, saying the...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
#Fentanyl#District Attorneys#Prison#Kjct#House#Felonize Drug
Comments / 0

