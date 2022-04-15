Mesa County DA Dan Rubinstein testifies in favor of fentanyl bill

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado lawmakers unveiled a bill they believe will be key in fighting the fentanyl crisis in the community. (credit: Getty Images) “Fentanyl is unlike any drug we have seen before and we need to treat it differently,” Speaker Alec Garnett said. Garnett led the work drafting the bill, which calls for millions of dollars to go toward treatment and prevention programs including better access to fentanyl strips and Narcan. It would also develop a new penalty for dealers linked to an overdose death and lowers the threshold for prosecutors wanting to charge someone with intent to distribute. “We are going to go after...

DENVER, CO ・ 23 DAYS AGO