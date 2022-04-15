Mesa County DA Dan Rubinstein testifies in favor of fentanyl bill

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A federal judge on Thursday approved Baltimore County’s new court-ordered boundaries for its seven councilmanic districts.
A coalition of groups, including the ACLU of Maryland, the Baltimore County branch of the NAACP, the League of Women Voters of Baltimore County, sued the county late last year, alleging an earlier proposal only included one district where Blacks would make up a majority of voters.
In February, a federal judge threw the county’s earlier map out and ordered the county to draw new districts that comply with the Voting Rights Act
The coalition alleged the new map is biased, saying the...
