Penguins top Islanders to earn 16th straight playoff berth

The Pittsburgh Penguins have had a rough start to the month of April. After losing four in a row, the team finally snapped their losing streak with a win over the Nashville Predators. Most recently, the Penguins had back-to-back games with the New York Islanders and managed to win one of those contests to clinch a playoff berth. The Penguins could attribute their recent losses to the absence of several players due to health issues, but with the postseason only a few weeks away they need to find a way to take more shots and win games.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO