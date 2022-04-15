Port Neches-Groves ISD campus facing serious setback after construction delay

PORT NECHES — A Port Neches-Groves Independent School District board training session held Monday night was scheduled more than a month before the current controversy over the high school’s performance at Disney World. “I’m sorry if people misunderstood that and they’re getting themselves out in the rain but...
PORT NECHES — A peaceful protest planned from 5-10 p.m. Monday in front of the Port Neches-Groves Independent School District Administration Building was attended more in passing than in person, as a stream of vehicles drove down Avenue C with few stopping. As rain began to fall at approximately...
An electrical fire has forced Fort Worth ISD to close an elementary school on Tuesday. South Hills Elementary School will be closed due to a lack of electricity available on campus. The district said 25 classrooms have been affected as a result of an electrical fire that occurred late Monday...
5 people, including 4 students injured after a two-vehicle crash in Spring (Spring, TX)Nationwide Report. Four students and a school bus driver suffered injuries following a traffic collision Thursday evening in Spring.
Comments / 0