Luzerne County, PA

Paving scams resurface in Luzerne County

By Caroline Foreback
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hhlFh_0f9v4uqY00

LUZERNE BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Paving scams tend to resurface when the weather starts warming up. Some are concerned one is already making its way around the area.

This scam is nothing new, usually, it starts with a random contractor who shows up and says he has ‘leftover asphalt’ from another project and wants to cut you a deal.

Tuesday afternoon, Mary Lou Evans says a truck pulled up to her business in Luzerne carrying half a load of asphalt. A man told her they had just finished a job at the nearby gas station and offered to patch some potholes in her parking lot with their leftover asphalt for $2.50 a square.

Evans agreed and the next day he came back with more men and more loads of asphalt offering to do another patch. She agreed and left to do some work. But when she returned, the entire lot was paved.

Businesses open despite Route 611 road closure

“You’ve ruined it, I just had this parking lot sealed and lined and you’ve gone over it all,” said Mary Lou Evans, business owner.

She says the man returned, demanding payment.

“He said, ‘So listen you’re up to $20,870’ I said ‘what?’ I said ‘I’m not paying you that we had no contract.’ He said, ‘Well you, I did the work,’ I said ‘But I didn’t contact you for that, you were only going to patch the holes.’,” said Evas.

When she refused, he grew agitated.

“He goes, ‘well you know what, let’s just consider it paid in full. I hope you can sleep tonight,’. So he threatened me,” said Evans.

She found out they did the same thing to another business down the street, scamming them out of $14,000. These paving scams are a common con, especially in the summer. A scam alert from the Better Business Bureau says consumers should be wary of unsolicited offers, research companies, and contractors before they hire and get an estimate in writing before payment is even discussed.

Major red flags include: if they want full payment upfront, and never give you a written estimate. The Better Business Bureau also suggests making an agreement to stagger payments so work can be inspected at various stages of the project.

Consumers are often left with third-rate or incomplete work. Scam contractors will also imposter a company in the process making them very difficult to track down.

The Better Business Bureau says paying with a credit card can give you peace of mind since the credit card company will help you if the company is fraudulent.

Comments / 6

Miquel Morallyright
2d ago

if anyone wants to know how to tell if their honest.... they would just give it free because they don't want to have to get ride of it .. they already made their money... and if you're curious how I know..I do construction...

Reply
6
Agnes Alden
2d ago

Had two of them approached me last summer about doing my driveway. and yes it's the same story ......have leftover will do it for 4 dollars a yard but if I run into any complications it might be a little bit more but not much which is kind of ridiculous because my husband worked in construction as well before he passed away and he could smell a scammer 🤨he taught me well...

Reply
2
Times Leader

Luzerne County manager finalists support courthouse restoration

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. All three Luzerne County manager finalists expressed support for finishing restoration of the historic courthouse when council asked about the topic last week — raising questions about what major work remains. County Engineer William McIntosh said the primary lingering project...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WTRF

Sheriff: Beware of this scam in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard is asking residents to be vigilant when answering the phone. He says a person is calling people and identifying himself as Sgt. Matt Taylor of the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office from the civil or another division. The man asks for people to send money and/or call him back.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Cows trample woman in Pennsylvania

(WTRF) According to KDKA, a woman has been injured after she was trampled by cows in Beaver County. The woman reportedly had to be flown to a hospital. The news stations said the incident happened near the city building on Route 18 in Raccoon Township. The condition of the woman is unknown at this time.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania State Police asking for help to identify bikers

Pennsylvania State Police in Adams County are trying to identify a group of bikers. Police said their request is connected to a pursuit that happened on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. They said the pursuit started on Baltimore Pike in Mount Joy Township. Police released three pictures, showing four different people....
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
News Channel 34

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 bi;;opm PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Two sentenced for alleged fentanyl ring in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce the sentencing of two men arrested in 2020 who police say were involved in a fentanyl trafficking ring. According to the United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, James Garris Jr., 52, of Wilkes-Barre, pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl to a victim who later overdosed from the drugs provided in […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
