Sure, buying a ticket is an essential step in hitting one of the top prizes on an Idaho Lottery scratch ticket. Even rookies know that!. But knowing which scratch games are nearly sold out and their top prize STILL hasn't been found? Now that knowledge is power that can result in a serious payday. The Idaho Lottery doesn't make this information a closely guarded secret. It's information that's easily available and regularly update on their website.

IDAHO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO