One shot, in critical condition

UPDATE 10:44 p.m.: Both men later died from their injuries. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were shot and listed in critical condition Saturday afternoon in Whitehaven. The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. on the 1600 block of East Shelby Drive. No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. If you […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for a second suspect in connection to a shooting that left a woman injured in Whitehaven last month. The investigation revealed Danedra Ozier as the person responsible for a shooting in the 1000 block of Chambliss Road on March 25, where a woman was shot multiple times. On April […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis police need your help finding two men responsible for a shooting at a car wash last year. Police say Demarico Thompson was washing his car at the Super Suds Carwash on University on September 20, 2021 when the two men got out of a white Kia Sorento that was parked in the […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple homicides remain unsolved in the same neighborhoods in Memphis, and many wonder if a street code is to blame. On April 17, 2021, 15-year-old Jarvis Triplett was gunned down on his ATV near Mississippi Boulevard and South Parkway. “I don’t know why someone would want to do this to my child,” […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police need your help finding the men responsible for a shooting that left an innocent bystander injured in South Memphis. On Sunday, two men were caught on surveillance cameras after getting into a fight that quickly turned into a shootout at the South Memphis Market on Elvis Presley. Police say several vehicles […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were stabbed during a fight that led to a shooting near the airport area Sunday. MPD responded to the incident on the 5400 block of Sputnik Drive around 2:00 a.m. Sunday after an altercation between neighbors. Reports stated Shawanda Rayford got into a fight with Tyrone Willis and his family. […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men, along with bags of drugs and loaded firearms, were taken off the streets on Wednesday in Frayser. Memphis police arrested Josias Jennings, Deadrick Payton, and Eric Payton inside the Ridgecrest Apartments on Woodcliff Drive. Detectives say the three men were sitting in a car in broad daylight with drug scales […]
Correction to an earlier version of this story: Johnson and Smith pleaded not guilty in February. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the suspects charged in connection with Young Dolph’s murder, Justin Johnson, was involved in an incident in jail Friday, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. TMZ reported Johnson, also known as Straight Drop, […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Three men are behind bars after police say they stole shoes from a train in North Memphis Monday night. According to Memphis Police, nine suspects entered a boxcar on North Holmes Road after 9 p.m. They were stealing Nike shoes from the boxcar when officers, the K9 unit and CSX Railroad made the […]
MEMPHIS, TN – An alleged Memphis gang leader was arrested in Binghampton on Friday after being wanted for ten crimes. Police say Leantonio Jones, 24, is the alleged leader of the criminal organization Mafia Tide Bizz Gang. Jones was wanted on a total of ten active warrants for the following charges: Robbery Convicted felon in […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man is behind bars after a shooting on Park Avenue that left another man with multiple gunshot wounds. In June 2021, a man reported that he was driving westbound on Park Avenue in a Cadillac Escalade when two men pulled up beside him and began firing shots. The victim was […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Quintinus Paige is facing second-degree murder charges after admitting to shooting a man in the head in a Hickory Hill apartment. Police responded to a shots fired call on April 4 around 11 p.m. and found a man, Darrius Vance, unresponsive on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. He […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis hairdresser is facing a serious charge after allegedly fighting one of her customers over a wig. Police say the incident happened Saturday afternoon at an apartment complex on Airways near Shelby Drive. Investigators say the fight started with fists but ended with bullets when the hairdresser, Artavia Bynum, fired two […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For Jawana Barksdale, the pain of losing her only child is unbearable since her son Juwan Barksdale was shot at his home. Juwan, 25, was shot last month in March on Capri Street in Parkway Village. Barksdale remembers the pain of that day like it was yesterday. “March 5 at 10:50 p.m. […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Latoya Henley lost her boyfriend and the father of her young daughter in September of 2021. “This is a pain that no one deserves to feel,” Henley said. Memphis Police say Courtney Bradford and another man left a nightclub and drove onto Interstate 240. They were just east of Airways when someone […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Whitehaven man convicted for beating his girlfriend’s toddler to death was sentenced Friday to an additional 80 years in prison, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich. According to trial testimony, on July 13, 2015, Hite called first responders to a apartment in Whitehaven and told them he found Deandre Davis […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi woman is accused of stabbing another woman to death early Thursday morning. The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Asha Amos of Tate County is facing a capital murder charge. The sheriff’s office says the stabbing happened on at a home on Kirby Lot Road at around 2:50 a.m. A […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is dead after a shooting in Whitehaven Wednesday. Memphis Police are on the scene of a shooting in the 1500 block of Shady Birch. Police say a man was found shot in a black Honda Civic. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspect information has been given at this […]
This story has been updated with new information from MPD. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has died after a shooting at a local motel in South Memphis Thursday morning. The incident happened at Parkway Inn on South Parkway around 5:30 a.m. The woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where she was later […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man has been indicted in the abduction and murder of an acquaintance last year, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich announced Thursday. Investigators said the victim, 41-year-old Ramarreo Prince Akins, whose legs had been amputated, was abducted at gunpoint while in his wheelchair outside a grocery store in the 4700 block […]
