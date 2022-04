It's been nearly four years since FX's "Atlanta" graced our TV screens, but the show will finally make its triumphant return for season three on March 24. We last left off with Earn (Donald Glover), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), Van (Zazie Beetz), and Al, aka Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), at a crossroads gearing up to tackle new chapters in their lives. Earn and Darius are off to support Paper Boi in Europe for his tour, while Van is still figuring out what she wants to do with her life. But "Atlanta"'s third season teases that the gang will reunite overseas for a brand-new adventure.

