ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Spartanburg Co. resident running Boston Marathon at 25

By Alessandra Young
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GTBmY_0f9v4Pg900

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One Spartanburg County resident is lacing up her shoes and hitting the pavement for a pretty big race.

Krysta Falls has been practicing every day for the Boston Marathon, something she said has been years in the making.

Falls has been running since she was 7-years-old.

Now, at 25, she is following in a family member’s footsteps with the Boston Marathon.

“My aunt ran it in was I was in high school, and that was the first time I even realized what it really was,” said Falls.

To qualify, she said a runner must hit 26.2 miles in under three and a half hours, and Falls did that right here in the Upstate.

“I qualified for the Boston Marathon in October, off of a race in Greenville,” she said.

Being a few days out from the big race, Falls said she’s ready.

“I’m excited, at this point, all of my training is done. So, now, I’m just kind of doing the little things. Making sure that I’m drinking lots of water, getting stretched out, still kind of just doing easy runs,” she said.

Bear cub rescued from North Carolina tree

She said this is something she has had her heart set on for years.

“I’ve been, truthfully, training for years just with running, but for the Boston Marathon, specifically, my training really started at this point last year,” said Falls.

She said she runs five to six days a week, and seven to eight miles on average. On her long runs, she goes 16 to 18 miles.

“It’s a lot of training, but it’s totally worth it,” she said.

Now that the finish line is on the horizon, she can’t wait to cross it.

“I’ve worked really hard for this and I really want to just enjoy it, and obviously I heard, and there’s all the history with the Boston Marathon and the bombing, everything like that. And because of that, I know, you know, the finish line area is kind of really special,” said Falls.

Falls has a whole team of cheerleaders ready for her to finish the race.

“It means a lot to have so much support, this is just something that I do for fun,” she said.

Falls said she is set to run the Boston Marathon at 10:25 a.m. on Monday, April 18.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

1 dead after hit by 2 cars in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A vehicle crash killed a pedestrian Saturday night in Spartanburg County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Hidden Hill Road in Spartanburg at 11:09 p.m. The driver of a 2006 Ford was driving north when they struck a pedestrian in the roadway. Troopers said another car […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
WBTW News13

Person dies in fall from South Carolina bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
County
Spartanburg County, SC
City
Greenville, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Government
Spartanburg County, SC
Sports
WCBD Count on 2

5 South Carolina destinations for the perfect day-trip

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Spring break is finally here, but faced with high gas prices, some might be rethinking travel plans. Others may be hitting the road anyways. According to a survey, 22% of American adults said they plan to travel for leisure in the next one to three months and while the price at the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WSPA 7News

2 facing drug charges following probation visit

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two women were arrested on drug charges Tuesday afternoon following a probation visit. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said they received a request from the North Carolina Probation and Parole to assist in a home visit to Turkey Creek Drive in Leicester. Deputies searched the home of 30-year-old Natalie Nichole […]
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Marathon#Half Marathon#Cheerleaders#Spartanburg Co
WSPA 7News

Police need help to find shoplifting suspect in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police need help identifying a woman as a shoplifting suspect in Asheville. According to the Asheville Police Department, the woman is wanted for committing felony larcenies over the past few weeks at the Asheville outlets. Contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110, if you have any information about the identity […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WSPA 7News

12 charged in copper wire theft ring in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – 12 people have been charged in a copper wire theft ring in Buncombe County. According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, during a months-long investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies, deputies learned that 12 people were stealing copper communication wire in Buncombe County and selling it to scrap yards across […]
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

2 teens, 2 adults arrested with multiple charges

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WSPA) – Two teens and two adults were arrested Monday for multiple crimes. According to Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the patrol division responded in the early morning to a reference of suspicious subjects in the area of Old Gilberttown Road. A deputy noticed a Dodge truck driving without their lights on, authorities said. […]
RUTHERFORDTON, NC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy