Spartanburg Co. resident running Boston Marathon at 25

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One Spartanburg County resident is lacing up her shoes and hitting the pavement for a pretty big race.

Krysta Falls has been practicing every day for the Boston Marathon, something she said has been years in the making.

Falls has been running since she was 7-years-old.

Now, at 25, she is following in a family member’s footsteps with the Boston Marathon.

“My aunt ran it in was I was in high school, and that was the first time I even realized what it really was,” said Falls.

To qualify, she said a runner must hit 26.2 miles in under three and a half hours, and Falls did that right here in the Upstate.

“I qualified for the Boston Marathon in October, off of a race in Greenville,” she said.

Being a few days out from the big race, Falls said she’s ready.

“I’m excited, at this point, all of my training is done. So, now, I’m just kind of doing the little things. Making sure that I’m drinking lots of water, getting stretched out, still kind of just doing easy runs,” she said.

She said this is something she has had her heart set on for years.

“I’ve been, truthfully, training for years just with running, but for the Boston Marathon, specifically, my training really started at this point last year,” said Falls.

She said she runs five to six days a week, and seven to eight miles on average. On her long runs, she goes 16 to 18 miles.

“It’s a lot of training, but it’s totally worth it,” she said.

Now that the finish line is on the horizon, she can’t wait to cross it.

“I’ve worked really hard for this and I really want to just enjoy it, and obviously I heard, and there’s all the history with the Boston Marathon and the bombing, everything like that. And because of that, I know, you know, the finish line area is kind of really special,” said Falls.

Falls has a whole team of cheerleaders ready for her to finish the race.

“It means a lot to have so much support, this is just something that I do for fun,” she said.

Falls said she is set to run the Boston Marathon at 10:25 a.m. on Monday, April 18.

