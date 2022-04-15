ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Footage shows WWII ship sinking into Lake Erie

dicksonpost.com
 3 days ago

The USS The Sullivans, a naval destroyer...

www.dicksonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
The Independent

Passenger jumps overboard Carnival cruise ship off coast of Florida

A passenger jumped overboard from a Carnival cruise ship off the coast of Florida.A search for the man, who fell from the deck of the Mardi Gras on Saturday morning, was due to continue through night, the company and the US Coast Guard said.The cruise company deployed the Mardi Gras and another ship, Elation, to help with the search, before the Coast Guard fully took over, sending two cutters, the Heron and Ibis, as well as aircraft to look for the missing passenger.“We have no new updates and are going to continue searching through the night,” a Coast Guard...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Erie#War#Accident
UpNorthLive.com

Great Lakes shipping season underway

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The 2022 commercial shipping season is underway after the opening of the Soo Locks at midnight Friday. The Edgar B. Speer was the first freighter through the Poe Lock. The Sault Area Visitors Bureau presented a plaque to the ships captain and each crew...
INDUSTRY
FOX 21 Online

Tugboat ‘Lake Superior’ Partially Sinks In Duluth Port

DULUTH, Minn. — The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating after a retired tugboat partially sunk in the Duluth Port Monday morning. At this time, there are no reports of any pollution impacts to the environment, according to Lt. Joseph McGinnis, with the Coast Guard. McGinnis said the partial sinking...
DULUTH, MN
YourErie

SONS of Lake Erie stock brown trout in Presque Isle Bay

The SONS of Lake Erie were busy stocking brown trout in Presque Isle Bay Tuesday. Each year, the SONS of Lake Erie stock Presque Isle Bay with brown trout. The fish will eventually grow and be ready for anglers. The hatchery manager said it’s a tradition they will continue for years to come. “They were […]
WEATHER
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Body recovered after being found in Lake Erie

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Crews are investigating after a body was found in Lake Erie Wednesday afternoon. Investigators recovered the body from the water, which was found floating near the USS Cod and the Burke Lakefront Airport. Investigators did not give the person’s age and gender. Cleveland EMS, firefighters and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the […]
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
World War II
yourerie

Weather Academy: Lake Erie Lake Breeze

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In this edition of the Weather Academy, Your Weather Authority Meteorologist Craig Flint discusses Lake Erie lake breeze and how common it is around this time of year.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX4 News Kansas City

Drone footage shows damage in Texas

JACKSBORO (KFDX/KJTL) — The viewer submitted a drone video showing extensive damage caused by a tornado in Jacksboro on Monday. From the ariel view, you can see the elementary with part of the roof ripped off. Homes could be seen with damage, some with roofs of the houses. Debris can also be seen on the […]
JACKSBORO, TX
96.9 WOUR

Saga of Sinking Ice Shanty Continues on CNY Lake

The saga of the sinking shanty continues on a Central New York lake. Sue Bronson noticed the ice shanty while looking for eagles to photograph almost a week ago. "I was driving around Canadarago Lake in Richfield Springs and it caught my eye." Sinking Shanty. The shanty had fallen through...
RICHFIELD SPRINGS, NY
WKYC

Cleveland Police: Body found in Lake Erie near USS Cod Memorial

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is reporting that a body has been found in the waters of Lake Erie on Wednesday afternoon. The body spotted floating not far from the USS Cod Submarine Memorial and Burke Lakefront Airport. The age and gender of the person pulled from the water is unknown.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy