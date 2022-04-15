Sen. Brenda Gilmore announces retirement from legislature

A figure in Nashville politics for decades, Sen. Brenda Gilmore announced she will retire from the legislature after this year.

In a confirmation through legislative Democratic spokespersons, Gilmore said Thursday she was endorsing Keeda Haynes for her District 19 Senate seat. The district covers portions of Davidson County. Haynes announced her candidacy at 6 p.m. Thursday night. Haynes previously ran against now retiring Congressman Jim Cooper, D-Nashville.

Throughout her political tenure, Gilmore served on the Metro Nashville Council from 1999 to 2007. After that time, her daughter Erica Gilmore, took her seat on council before her daughter became Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County Trustee.

Sen. Gilmore later served as a House member of the 105th through 110th General Assemblies.

In the past, Gilmore has written bills for public education, transportation and to expand Medicaid.