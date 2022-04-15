Morant won’t let Beverley get in his head, heading into playoffs

MEMPHIS –

“I’m about business right now. I got like 47 hours. I’ll be ready.”

It is almost playoff time in Memphis with Ja Morant already locked in as the Grizzlies get set to play host to the Timberwolves for the first two games of their best of seven series with game one, Saturday afternoon at 2:30.

And despite all the talent on both sides of this match-up.

Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks for the Grizz.

Karl-Anthony Towns, DeAngelo Russell and Anthony Edwards for the T’Wolves, it seems the only player people want to talk about is NBA bad boy Patrick Beverley. One of the NBA’s top defenders and easily the league’s biggest instigator.

Beverley has already been fined 30-grand for using profanity in the postgame press conference after Minnesota’s play-in win over the Clippers.

Beverley’s game is to get into a player’s head.

Morant is having none of it.

“I ain’t ducking no smoke. We run up the chimney. Simple as that. Ain’t no conversation about not letting someone get under your skin. If someone comes toward you, can’t back down. It’s a soft person tendency and we ain’t got no soft guys over here,” Morant said. “I don’t go in looking at a match-up. Handle my business, however that goes. Whatever I gotta do to get a win. We’re locked in. From top to bottom. We’re not paying attention to no outside noise. It’s about business right now. We’re going to handle business.”

