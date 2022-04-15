ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilton Head Island, SC

RBC Heritage Thursday Recap: Cameron Young rises above competition, fans rejoin the fun

By Corey Howard
 2 days ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Cameron Young takes the driver seat in round one after shooting 8-under Thursday evening.

The 24-year-old turned pro in 2019 and managed to sink eight birdies without one bogey during the round. Young scored five of his eight birdies on the front nine.

Despite having such outstanding performance, the PGA Tour rookie remains even-kill.

“There’s good days and bad days,” Young said. “Rarely do you have four good ones in a row. [I’m] happy that it came early, and I have a chance to keep myself around for the whole tournament. We have to start over tomorrow. It could be way windier tomorrow. Who knows?”

While Young stole the show, local golfers such as Brian Harman and Bryson Nimmer will look for better rounds on Tuesday. Harman currently is tied for tied at 92 after finishing the round 1-over. Meanwhile, Nimmer finished the round four shoots over and tied for 122.

However, Georgia Bulldog fans can be proud of performances from Sepp Straka and Russell Henley. Straka is in third place and finished the round 5-under. Henley remains two strokes behind Straka, finishing 3-under and tied for 20.

Defending RBC Heritage champion Stewart Cink shot four-under in round one and tied for tenth. Another high-profile golfer trying to make a move is Harold Varner III. Varner III finished as runner-up in the 2021 tournament right behind Cink, and Varner remains on Cink’s heel after he also posted a score of 4-under.

Outside of the play on the greens, another big story is the tournament returning to full capacity. The typical estimate is about 25,000 to 30,000 fans per day attend the Heritage, and with a sold-out crowd this year, things seem to be returning to normal.

“It is awesome after everything that we’ve been through in the past two years,” Shelley Myers, a fan in attendance, said. “All of the fans here are just ready for a great time.”

