Sioux City, IA

Soaring egg prices impacting Siouxland bakeries

By Dillon Adams
 2 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — About two million egg-laying hens will be disposed of after a positive case of bird flu was detected at a Michael Foods plant in Wakefield on Wednesday, further depleting an already slim supply of eggs.

For Rick Reyes, owner of Sunkist Bakery, hunting for Easter eggs has new meaning this year.

23 states have reported at least one case of bird flu now since February, and during this Easter season when demand for eggs is at its highest, the destruction of millions of birds has played a major factor in the sudden spike in egg prices.

Reyes said last week a 32-pound bucket of eggs cost $47. That same bucket costs $140 today and he said it’s just not feasible for his business to buy at that cost.

Egg prices soar ahead of Easter, Passover

“We would be not just losing the profit, it’d be below the profit at that high of a price,” said Reyes.

Instead, Reyes has been in conversations with his distributor about ordering powdered egg as a temporary substitute.

“Trying to do something different because that hasn’t been processed lately so there’s inventory on the shelf and so it would work great for the bread but as far as the cake, it will not work or for the powder, not as well,” said Reyes.

Reyes said eggs aren’t the only essential baking ingredient going way up in price . Flour’s gone up 43% over the last year and the wheat market continues to skyrocket because of the war in Ukraine. Reyes said several restaurants rely on his bakery for their dinner rolls and pizza crust and said every small business is running into the issue of high production costs.

“When you see those prices around Sioux City, just keep in mind, everything’s gone up. All the ingredients,” said Reyes.

Reyes said Sunkist experienced a price hike for eggs during the 2015 bird flu outbreak…But back then the price only rose about 25 percent compared to around 300 percent in 2022

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

