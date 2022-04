Trae Young took matters into his own hands in the Hawks’ Friday night victory over the Cavaliers. The guard scored an electrifying 38 points with 9 assists in the playoff-clinching win. Atlanta snuck into the play-in game following an up-and-down year. But they steamrolled the competition thanks to big performances from Young. While a number of people were impressed by his play, it was head coach Nate McMillan who may have been the happiest person to see Young lead the Hawks.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO