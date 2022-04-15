Weather Blog: Sunshine Friday, back to valley rain and mountain flakes for the weekend
Tonight: The rain is wrapping up and skies continue to clear out and temperatures dip back into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.
Friday: We’re in for a beautiful and breezy day, basking in mostly sunny skies and temperatures climbing into the low to mid 60’s… towards the afternoon the Northern NY may find a few extra clouds over head and a spot sprinkle or two. Winds are out of the southwest at 10-20 mph, with gusts in the Saint Lawrence River Valley up in at times above 50 mph. A wind advisory is in place from 11 AM to 11 PM, watch out for down tree limbs and power outages.
Friday Night: A mix of valley rain and mountain snow overspread the region as we head toward Saturday morning. Lows dip into the 30’s and 40’s
Saturday: It’s a soggy Saturday with a mix of valley rain and mountain snow. Temperatures near 50 degrees.
Sunday: The drier of the two weekend days with a few leftover mountain flakes with a couple snow showers sneaking into the valley. Temperatures climb to the upper 40’s.
Have a great evening!
-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley BouleyCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.
Comments / 0