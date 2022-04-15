ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather Blog: Sunshine Friday, back to valley rain and mountain flakes for the weekend

By Haley Bouley
MyChamplainValley.com
 2 days ago

Tonight: The rain is wrapping up and skies continue to clear out and temperatures dip back into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Friday: We’re in for a beautiful and breezy day, basking in mostly sunny skies and temperatures climbing into the low to mid 60’s… towards the afternoon the Northern NY may find a few extra clouds over head and a spot sprinkle or two. Winds are out of the southwest at 10-20 mph, with gusts in the Saint Lawrence River Valley up in at times above 50 mph. A wind advisory is in place from 11 AM to 11 PM, watch out for down tree limbs and power outages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08mFKp_0f9v2PkZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lxe8I_0f9v2PkZ00

Friday Night: A mix of valley rain and mountain snow overspread the region as we head toward Saturday morning. Lows dip into the 30’s and 40’s

Saturday: It’s a soggy Saturday with a mix of valley rain and mountain snow. Temperatures near 50 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I4fvP_0f9v2PkZ00

Sunday: The drier of the two weekend days with a few leftover mountain flakes with a couple snow showers sneaking into the valley. Temperatures climb to the upper 40’s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33WGMH_0f9v2PkZ00

Have a great evening!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley

ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blog#Mountain#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MyChamplainValley.com

