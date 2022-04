DUSHORE, Pa. — Unity Lab manufactures large-scale commercial washing machines. The company based in New England is now moving its headquarters to Sullivan County. "It gives us the opportunity to sell new products, but it also gives us a huge facility to grow into, and so, for us, to be able to start putting money to work and building a plant is very important to us, and that is why we are here," said Jonathan Benjamin, co-founder, and CEO of Unity Lab.

