ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittston, PA

Public meeting scheduled on options for two Pittston-West Pittston bridges

By Jennifer Learn-Andes
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W9Dia_0f9v24Xn00
A public meeting will be held May 4 to discuss options for two bridges linking West Pittston and Pittston, including the Firefighters’ Memorial Bridge shown here. Times Leader file photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

A public meeting to present future options for two bridges linking West Pittston and Pittston has been scheduled on May 4, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Thursday.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. in the Wyoming Area Secondary Center on Memorial Street in Exeter.

At issue are the Luzerne County-owned Firefighters’ Memorial Bridge (Water Street) and state-owned Spc. Dale J. Kridlo Bridge (Fort Jenkins) over the Susquehanna River.

The county-owned bridge has been closed since August due to concerns over a bent eyebar, causing significant vehicle congestion. Traffic on the nearby state bridge has increased from 12,000 vehicles to 20,000 per day with the county span out of commission, officials said.

Under an agreement approved by county council this week, the state will assume responsibility for the design and construction of a yet-to-be-finalized solution for both bridges.

The county would only pay 5% toward the cost of refurbishing or replacing its bridge, with the rest coming from state and federal funding. However, the state transportation department would have the option to terminate the agreement if it does not receive the federal or state funds necessary to complete the project.

Multiple options are under consideration, including rehabilitating one bridge and replacing the other, rehabilitating both bridges or replacing both bridges.

An estimated $50 million would be needed to replace both spans, which includes river surveying, design, permitting and demolition of the current bridges, county Councilman Brian Thornton has said.

Traffic analysis of roadways in Pittston and West Pittston is underway to help determine the best course of action for the project, according to a Thursday project update from the region’s state transportation department Community Relations Coordinator Jessica Ruddy.

The upcoming public briefing follows a presentation of options to public officials from the county, Pittston and West Pittston.

After public comment is received, the state will complete its analysis of alternatives so that one may be selected and advance to design, Ruddy said.

The current project schedule calls for approval of an option in August, completion of environmental clearance by May 2024 and the release of bids by November 2026, she said.

“Recognizing the impacts to the communities resulting from the closure of the Water Street Bridge, the department will strive to accelerate the schedule,” Ruddy said.

Thornton said he will push to speed up the pace because he does not believe it is acceptable for residents to wait five years for construction to commence and two or three more years for project completion.

Bottlenecks have become a public safety concern and are starting to “crush the local economy,” Thornton said.

“I hate to think that condition is going to exist the next seven years,” said Thornton, noting he looks forward to attending the May 4 meeting.

Thornton has said there is an “enormous amount of deterioration” on both bridges.

The proposed agreement with the state said the county must continue to maintain its bridge after work is completed.

County Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo said Thursday the county administration sought the bridge bundling agreement with the state for efficiency and because the county does not have the funds needed to cover the entire project.

To address immediate concerns, Crocamo said she has been meeting with state transportation officials to discuss safety in the impacted areas, including the possibility of adding traffic signals and rerouting traffic.

She plans to attend the May 4 meeting.

“I’m committed to advancing the project as best as I can,” Crocamo said.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Counties with the worst commutes in Pennsylvania

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the worst commutes in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by longest average commute time in 2019. Think you have a long trip to work? Read on to compare it against the worst commutes statewide. 30. Wyoming County Average commute time: 26.2 minutes— […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

County commissioners schedule evening meetings

The Perry County commissioners have scheduled several meetings to take place in the evenings around the county in coming months. According to the announcement on the county website, an evening meeting will be held in each of the next three months. Those dates and places are:. April 18 — Veterans...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wyoming, PA
City
West Pittston, PA
Pittston, PA
Government
State
Wyoming State
Exeter, PA
Government
City
Luzerne, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
City
Economy, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Exeter, PA
City
Pittston, PA
WTRF- 7News

Deer are jumping to their death from an overpass in Pennsylvania

Over two dozen deer have jumped and died over an overpass according to KDKA. The overpass in question is in Elk County near Allegheny National Forest. Residents have told news outlets that have reached out to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to install nets or a barrier to stop the deaths from occurring. Residents in […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 billion PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Homeowners could get up to $50,000 to make repairs under proposed bill

LANCASTER, Pa. — Newly proposed legislation is taking aim at blight and hundreds of thousands of homes in desperate need of repair and weatherization. The Whole-Home Repairs Act would create a program to assess home repair needs and find contractors and community organizations to perform the repairs. Homeowners would be granted up to $50,000 for each unit. Small landlords would be granted a forgivable $50,000 loan per unit.
LANCASTER, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Thornton
WBRE

PA treasury to hold an unclaimed property auction

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday and Thursday, The Pennsylvania Treasury is auctioning off about 4,000 unclaimed items. Items include an 1882 $50 gold certificate, a one-ounce gold bar, a Rolex watch, and South African Krugerrands. Wednesday will focus on coins and jewelry and on Thursday, decorative arts. The last auction in October brought in […]
HARRISBURG, PA
YourErie

City depts. remove 20 tons of debris from Chestnut St. home

Several city departments tended to a home on Chestnut Street Monday, removing hundreds of pounds of debris after receiving a court order. Around 7:30 a.m. Monday, city employees from multiple departments removed debris from a home located on the 1600 block of Chestnut Street. Erie Police and staff from the Erie Fire Department, the Public […]
ERIE, PA
MassLive.com

Pennsylvania city removes ‘Easter’ from holiday’s egg hunt promotional materials, citing one complaint from a resident

The word “Easter” has been removed from Easton, Pennsylvania’s promotional materials for Saturday’s rescheduled egg hunting holiday events at Nevin Park and Cottingham Stadium, following a complaint from a College Hill resident about the word’s religious associations, Mayor Sal Panto Jr. said during Wednesday night’s city council meeting.
EASTON, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 17:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Berks; Carbon; Lehigh; Monroe; Northampton The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania Northwestern Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania Carbon County in northeastern Pennsylvania Western Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania West central Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 551 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Conyngham to near Sheppton to Seltzer, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Lehighton, Mount Pocono, Tobyhanna, Palmerton, Jim Thorpe, Slatington, Nesquehoning, Weatherly, Walnutport, Neffs, Pocono Pines, Lake Harmony, New Tripoli, Tannersville, Long Pond, Kresgeville, Sun Valley, Reeders, Beltzville State Park and McMichael. This includes the following highways Northeast Extension between mile markers 63 and 97. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 277 and 302. Interstate 380 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 13. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Signals#Water Street#Uban Construction#County Council
MyChesCo

Pennsylvanians Could Receive $2,000 Checks From American Rescue Plan Program

STROUDSBURG, PA — At an event held yesterday at the Pocono Family YMCA, Governor Tom Wolf joined Representative Maureen Madden to call on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally act to support the success of Pennsylvania families by passing legislation for the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)-funded $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks to Pennsylvanians.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

1 sent to hospital after water rescue in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was sent to the hospital following a water rescue at Colyer Lake in Centre County on April 12. The person was treated on the scene and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday evening. Their identity has not been released at this time. A basic water rescue […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Bridge named after fallen PennDOT worker in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bridge in Greenfield Township will be named after a PennDOT equipment operator that died in 2018. The bridge is located in Greenfield Township and goes over South Poplar Run, and it will soon be known as the Bryan T. “Chipper” Chamberlain Memorial Bridge. The legislation was introduced by Rep. […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Governor Wolf’s $2,000 plan could put money in the pockets of Pennsylvanians

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A proposed plan could send thousands of dollars to Pennsylvania residents. Unfortunately, not everybody will receive a state stimulus check like we saw from the federal government. Governor Tom Wolf is looking to spend some cash before it’s sent back to Washington. Harrisburg is sitting on $1.7 billion from the […]
SCRANTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
YourErie

City designates abandoned Parade St. property as blighted

The city’s Blighted Property Review Committee met Wednesday morning, designating a property in the 1600 block of Parade as blighted. An abandoned plating company on Parade Street could soon be demolished. The city’s Blighted Property Review Committee declared the former Legler Plating Works building as blighted. City officials said the building has been vacant for […]
ERIE, PA
WBRE

Gov. Wolf highlights federal assistance for Pennsylvania families

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tom Wolf visited the Poconos to discuss his plans to financially support families struggling from COVID and inflation. Governor Wolf called on PA’s general assembly to pass legislation that would put $2,000 in the pockets of Pennsylvanians. “Right now, Pennsylvanians are hurting. I mean we just came through two […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

9K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy