ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Wild’s Frederick Gaudreau caps three-point night with OT tally

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nX0KJ_0f9v1zRE00

Frederick Gaudreau scored the overtime winner and matched a career high with three points as the Minnesota Wild notched a 3-2 road victory over the Dallas Stars on Thursday.

Gaudreau had two assists in regulation, then scored his 12th goal of the season thanks to a nice set-up from goalie Marc-Andre Fleury. After a Dallas stretch pass couldn’t quite connect in Minnesota’s end, Fleury took the loose puck and banked it off the boards, finding Gaudreau up the length of the ice.

The win allowed Minnesota (46-21-6, 98 points) to remain in second place in the Central Division. The Wild have won three in a row and are 12-1-2 over their last 15 games.

Dallas (42-27-5, 89 points) earned one point from the overtime loss, strengthening its hold on a Western Conference wild-card berth.

Kevin Fiala scored his 27th and 28th goals of the season for the Wild. Five of those tallies have come within Fiala’s last four games.

Jason Robertson scored both of the Stars’ goals, with Roope Hintz earning two assists.

The Wild struck just 2:14 into the game. Gaudreau passed in front of the net to Fiala, who made a nice close-range move to outmaneuver Stars goalie Scott Wedgewood.

Special teams play highlighted the second period, as Robertson equalized on a Dallas power play at 6:02. Robertson deposited his own rebound after a great pass from behind the net from Hintz.

The Stars had another power play later in the frame, but it was Minnesota that capitalized. A Stars turnover in the neutral zone resulted in Fiala’s second marker of the game, and only the Wild’s second short-handed goal of the season.

Robertson again tied things up just 55 seconds into the third period. Miro Heiskanen sparked the play with a nifty evasion of Tyson Jost in his own zone, leading to Robertson’s shot from the edge of the circle that just trickled past Fleury.

That shaky goal aside, Fleury was otherwise very solid in stopping 34 of 36 shots.

Wedgewood stopped 24 of 27 shots for Dallas.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Wild’s Fiala, Gaudreau & Fleury Take Center Stage in Win Over Stars

For the second straight game, the Minnesota Wild got things going with an early goal, this time against the Dallas Stars. Their one-goal lead lasted for the first period but in the second, the Stars got one to tie it up. The tie didn’t last long as the Wild responded quickly to retake the lead and end the second up by one. However, the Stars took a page out of the Wild’s notebook and tied the game up with an early goal to start the third.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

St. Louis faces Minnesota on 7-game win streak

Minnesota Wild (46-21-6, second in the Central) vs. St. Louis Blues (44-20-10, third in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis aims to keep its seven-game win streak alive when the Blues take on Minnesota. The Blues have gone 14-5-3 against division opponents. St. Louis leads the NHL shooting 12.0% and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Marchessault
Person
Miro Heiskanen
Person
Scott Wedgewood
Person
Roope Hintz
Person
Kevin Fiala
Person
Alex Debrincat
Person
Tyson Jost
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders at Canadiens

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (34-30-9) VS MONTREAL CANADIENS (20-43-11) 7 PM ET | CENTRE BELL. The New York Islanders travel up north to take on the Montreal Canadiens on Friday at Centre Bell. The Islanders fell 6-3 to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena, dropping the season...
ELMONT, NY
Yardbarker

New York Rangers lineup: Igor Shesterkin starts, Alexis Lafreniere returns

The New York Rangers will start Igor Shesterkin against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday afternoon. Head coach Gerard Gallant said he would no longer reveal his starting goaltender before games for the rest of the season, but was in a jovial mood when asked by NY Post’s Mollie Walker at 10:30 this morning.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Minnesota Wild#The Central Division
Yardbarker

Dallas Stars Game Day: 4/16/22 vs San Jose Sharks

The Dallas Stars wrap up their three-game homestand with a Saturday night matchup against the struggling San Jose Sharks. Jake Oettinger has had an excellent season. He is 26-13-1 with a .914 save percentage and 2.53 goals-against average. The 23-year-old Minnesota native is in just his second NHL season and the first as a true starter. However, after a tremendous first half of the year, he has seen his numbers dip a bit recently.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Panthers' win streak reaches 10 games with 6-1 rout of Wings

DETROIT (AP) — Anton Lundell scored twice and the Florida Panthers extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 6-1 rout of the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. Anthony Duclair, Sam Reinhart, Maxim Mamin and Gustav Forsling also scored for the Panthers, who tied a franchise mark with their 22nd road win of the season. Spencer Knight made 33 saves.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
Hockey
WFMZ-TV Online

Buffalo scores four in second to hand Flyers their fourth straight loss

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Tage Thompson’s go-ahead goal capped a four-goal, second-period outburst and the Buffalo Sabres rallied to a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers in a meeting of non-playoff contenders Saturday night. Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and assist and Kyle Okposo and Vinnie Hinostroza also scored...
BUFFALO, NY
WFMZ-TV Online

Buffalo sweeps weekend home-and-home series with the Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Victor Olofsson and Tage Thompson each scored twice and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 on Sunday to sweep a weekend home-and-home series between the non-playoff teams. The Sabres won 4-3 on Saturday night in Buffalo. Anders Bjork had his first goal since Dec. 14,...
BUFFALO, NY
WFRV Local 5

Bucks grind out Game 1 victory over Bulls

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – As the saying goes, great teams find a way to win – even when it’s not their day. The Bucks exemplified that statement in a knock-down, drag-out victory over the Chicago Bulls, surviving an inconsistent offensive output to come away with a 93-86 win in the series opener. Milwaukee now takes […]
MILWAUKEE, WI
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

52K+
Followers
42K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy