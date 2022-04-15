ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

Lufkin man wanted in connection with organized crimes in Houston

By Press Release
KTRE
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUFKIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The Lufkin Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted on a felony warrant for engaging in organized criminal activity. Isaiah Moore, 18, of Lufkin, is...

www.ktre.com

Comments / 3

KLTV

2 charged in death of Lufkin man found in burned home

JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - Two people have been charged with murder in connection to the death of a Lufkin man whose body was found in a burned home in Jasper. According to Jasper police, on Mar. 22, Jasper PD investigators presented warrants before Judge Robert Jackson for Engaging In Organized Criminal Activity – Murder (F1) for both Courtney Breanne Minter-McMullen, 32, and her boyfriend Paul James Taucer, 34, in relation to the death of Rexie Roy McMullen Jr., 57. Both Minter-McMullen and Taucer have been arraigned by Judge Mike Smith and bond has been sent at $1.5 million on the murder charge for each individual.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
Ash Jurberg

The youngest female billionaire in Houston

Stories about billionaires seem to fascinate people. Readers love to learn about how people made their money, at what age they achieved success, and what they do to help the community with their fortunes.
Fox News

Texas woman robbed at knifepoint in broad daylight while using ATM

Terrifying video shows a Texas woman being robbed at knifepoint in broad daylight while she was withdrawing money from a Houston ATM, police said. The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division shared video on Thursday showing a hooded, masked suspect with a large knife approaching a woman as she’s sitting in the driver’s side of a vehicle.
HOUSTON, TX
KTAL

Shreveport police find couple missing since Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police found a couple they have been searching for since their family reported them missing since early Monday morning. Erica Allen, 39, was found late last night in Longview, Texas and Antonio Jackson, 37, was found just after 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening. Both were safe and unharmed.
SHREVEPORT, LA
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

1 Killed, 1 Injured in Overnight Shooting at Dallas Motel: Police

One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at a Dallas motel on Saturday morning, police say. According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at at the Ari Motel on 4154 Preferred Place shortly before 3 a.m. Police said officers at the...
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

Officer's camera misses key moment of Patrick Lyoya's death

Body camera footage of Patrick Lyoya’s fatal encounter with a Michigan police officer shows a close-up view of an intense struggle but the video goes dark 42 seconds before the officer shoots the Black man in the head.It’s the latest high-profile case in which body cameras — touted as tools to hold police accountable — have failed, leaving prosecutors and the public to rely on bystander video for a clearer picture of what happened.One expert said vendors could make changes to avoid accidental camera deactivations, though it's not clear that is what happened in Lyoya's case, and some activists said...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
MyArkLaMiss

Four cited in Louisiana after alligator found shot in the head

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – On Sunday, April 10, four individuals from Texas were cited after an investigation by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. The four people were cited for taking an alligator during a closed season. LDWF identified the suspects below: Boyd Bumbera, 23, from Brookshire Texas Baron Vargas, 27, from Houston […]
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Hallsville porch thief caught, sheriff's office says

MARSHALL, Texas - A Marshall woman has been arrested after the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office says she stole several packages from a front porch. Dever Joann Roman has been charged with theft of mail, HCSO said. Roman was arrested in Marion County and is being held at the Harrison County Jail.
Click2Houston.com

Man found shot to death inside vacant apartment in southwest Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a vacant apartment in southwest Houston Tuesday evening. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 9000 block of Braesmont Drive around 7:50 p.m. Houston police said a man was found inside a...
HOUSTON, TX
KTAL

Man, woman killed in S. Highland murder-suicide identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Coroner’s Office has released the name of the woman fatally shot overnight in Shreveport’s South Highlands neighborhood and the man believed to have shot her before apparently taking his own life. The coroner’s office says 47-year-old Angie C. Anders was found...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTRE

Polk County jailer charged in tobacco smuggling scheme

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Polk County Sheriff’s Office correctional officer and an inmate have been charged in connection with allegations that they were involved in a scheme to smuggle tobacco products into the jail and distribute them to other inmates. According to a post on the Polk...
POLK COUNTY, TX

