Lufkin man wanted in connection with organized crimes in Houston

JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - Two people have been charged with murder in connection to the death of a Lufkin man whose body was found in a burned home in Jasper. According to Jasper police, on Mar. 22, Jasper PD investigators presented warrants before Judge Robert Jackson for Engaging In Organized Criminal Activity – Murder (F1) for both Courtney Breanne Minter-McMullen, 32, and her boyfriend Paul James Taucer, 34, in relation to the death of Rexie Roy McMullen Jr., 57. Both Minter-McMullen and Taucer have been arraigned by Judge Mike Smith and bond has been sent at $1.5 million on the murder charge for each individual.

JASPER COUNTY, TX ・ 25 DAYS AGO