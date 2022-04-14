H.S. softball: Millville's Joslin is sharpening her playmaking skills

One can’t blame Brooke Joslin for thinking the play was impossible to complete.

The 8-3 isn’t exactly a common entry on the ol’ scorecard.

Joslin knows better now. Not only did she see it with her own eyes, it was her right arm that helped complete the play.

The sophomore center fielder pulled off the rarity and added another web gem with a sensational diving catch to end the game highlighting Millville’s 5-0 win at rival Vineland on Thursday.

Joslin was beaming about her two defensive plays, but it was the outfield assist to first base that she wanted to hang a star on. Playing in straightaway center, Joslin fielded a one-hopper and threw a laser to first base for the out.

“I’ve never seen it before,” Joslin said. “We’ve tried it a couple of times, but it never worked. To see it actually happen, it’s pretty exciting.”

“After I got the ball on a hop and (the batter) wasn’t even halfway (up the line), I thought I’d take a chance, what’s the worst that could happen?”

Millville head coach Brooke Ewan-Dixon said she’s been working on getting Joslin confident to make the throw.

“I’ve told her if she has a chance to do it, do it,” said Ewan-Dixon, who saw her college teammate complete an 8-3 play. “(Joslin) has the arm to make that play. Now, she knows she’s capable of doing it.”

And it’s catching on.

Two innings later, right fielder Suzie Drozdowski pulled off a similar play in an even bigger spot as a 9-3 out ended a bases-loaded situation for Vineland in the fifth inning.

“I have full confidence in our outfielder,” Ewan-Dixon said. “We have a lot of talented players out there.”

Joslin, who is a two-year starter in basketball and softball, is developing into a difference maker for the Thunderbolts though.

After a freshman season that included 25 hits, 30 runs scored and 21 stolen bases, Joslin’s game is speeding up into another level. The leadoff hitter has knocks in all six games she has played this spring, including multi-hits in five contests. She’s also scored 10 runs and stolen six bases.

“She’s getting more comfortable as a player,” Ewan Dixon said of Joslin. “As a freshman, starting and leading off, it’s tough. I don’t care how good of a player you are, it’s a tough situation. But she’s super fast and she’s always happy. That helps a lot, too.”

What it means

Any win over Vineland is special for Millville, but this one meant even more as the Thunderbolts snapped a two-game losing streak and avenged an 18-1 loss in their only meeting with the Fighting Clan last season.

“We had a tough loss against Atlantic City (a 9-7 setback on Tuesday. We came into this game needing to win and lifting our spirits. Hopefully we can keep this momentum going into the next couple of games.

Ewan-Dixon even took it a step further.

“(The Thunderbolts) played to their potential (on Thursday),” she said. “If they continue to play like that, we’re going to be unstoppable.”

Game ball

Millville freshman Emily Praul couldn’t scripted a better debut in the rivalry. The right-hander tossed a three-hitter with four strikeouts and two walks en route to her second varsity victory. She retired the side in order in four different innings.

“I know she was very nervous, but she didn’t let it show,” Ewan-Dixon said. “She was poised the whole time and hit her spots.”

Joslin added, “I think she did amazing. It’s really hard to come out here against our biggest rival, but she really pitched a great game.

“Getting that first strike down is important for her, she doesn’t fall behind in the count a lot.”

Key plays

Millville third baseman Novalee Bybel contributed several big defensive plays, including a great diving stop on the line in the sixth.

Praul and Joslin collected RBI singles and Haley Brag coaxed a bases-loaded walk to spark Millville’s four-run fourth inning.

They said it

Mike Reed, Vineland’s first-year head coach, got his first taste of the big rivalry.

“I’ve had a lot of people say wait until you see what happens at a Vineland-Millville game and it lived up to its billing,” he said. “It’s definitely what everyone has told me about it. I just we could have been on the winning side this time.

Vineland, which had scored 31 runs in its previous four games combined, had just one runner reach third base in the game.

“We talked about the little things, I always preach that with my teams,” Reed said. “It’s never a big thing that costs a team a game, it’s the culmination of those little things.”

