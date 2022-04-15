ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wandercraft: the French startup that created an exoskeleton so that those who use wheelchairs can walk

Wandercraft , a Paris-based exoskeleton startup, allows the wearer to freely move their upper body and torso with the company's hands-free feature. Also, it is used to help physical therapy patients walk faster and with more ease.

Jean-Louis Constanza , co-founder of Wandercraft, assures that the goal of his startup has always been that people who are in a wheelchair can walk again and have an ordinary life. The company began clinical trials for the exoskeleton in 2017.

Wandercraft 's exoskeleton allows you to regain autonomy of movement, sociability and better health, it says on its website.

Atalante
, as this exoskeleton is called, is self-balancing of the lower body, allowing it to walk as humans naturally do.

In January of this year, Wandercraft raised $45 million in Series C funding. The company plans to use the funds to develop and launch a personal exoskeleton for outdoor and home use, as well as accelerate the deployment of Atalante, the exoskeleton for rehabilitation of Wandercraft, in the United States.

The funding round was led by Quadrant Management , a New York-based investment firm. It was attended by Bpifrance, SofiOuest, XAnge, Eurazeo, LBO France and Cemag Invest. Some of the funding also came from health insurance companies such as MACSF, Malakoff Humanis, AG2R La Mondiale and Mutuelle Impact.

Wandercraft CEO
Matthieu Masselin said he was thrilled to have attracted world-class investors from the United States and Europe. And he mentioned to The Robot Report that "with the support of patients, medical professionals and the DeepTech community, the Wandercraft team has created a unique technology that improves rehabilitation care and will soon allow people in wheelchairs to regain autonomy. and improve your daily health.

The Wandercraft exoskeleton has revolutionized the treatment of patients whose daily autonomy has been affected.

