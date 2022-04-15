ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

ECASD staff, teachers receive Golden Apple Awards

By Jimmie Kaska
WEAU-TV 13
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - 21 teachers and staff members in the Eau Claire Area School District are honored for their service to students and families Thursday night. The Florian Gardens hosted the annual...

WDVM 25

FCPS teacher finalist for presidential award

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Sixth-grade science teacher Cindy Barlow is closer to receiving national recognition after becoming a finalist for a Presidential award. Barlow has worked in Frederick County Schools for five years and now is one of six Maryland teachers in the running for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST). […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
News Channel Nebraska

Sidney teacher is awarded NRCSA Music Teacher of the Year

SIDNEY -- Sidney Public Schools 1st through 4th grades music teacher, Misty Michelman was selected Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association Outstanding Music Teacher of the Year. The NRCSA Conference was held in Kearney. She was presented the award on March 17, 2022. Several years ago, NRCSA made the decision to...
SIDNEY, NE
Daily Mail

Minnesota professor is ordered to give back $120,000 she raised in honor of Philando Castile but KEPT instead of paying down school children's lunch debts

A Minnesota college professor who organized a viral online fundraiser to pay off student lunch debts in Philando Castile's name has been ordered to repay $120,000 that prosecutors said she pocketed. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office last week announced that it had reached a settlement agreement with Pamela Fergus,...
ADVOCACY
La Crosse Tribune

Coon Valley teacher Alison Emmart receives Vernon County Legion Teacher of the Year Award

On March 17, Alison Emmart of the Coon Valley Elementary School was awarded the Vernon County American Legion Teacher of the Year Award. Alison was nominated for the award by Coon Valley American Legion Post 116. Her nomination will now be forwarded to the 7th District of The American Legion to be considered for the Wisconsin American Legion Teacher of the Year.
COON VALLEY, WI
WJHG-TV

Deer Point’s Register nominated for Golden Apple

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -We are taking you to Deer Point Elementary School to introduce you to our Golden Apple Teacher of the Week, Roxanne Register. Mrs. Register teaches the second-grade Anglers at Deer Point. Register’s family moved to the area when she was three so she considers herself a...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WEAU-TV 13

JULIE VOLLENDORF

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Julie Vollendorf for the Sunshine Award. Julie is a very helpful teacher and adult. She participates in fundraisers and athletic activities and always includes herself in her student’s academic lives by helping and offering support. Kaelyn Grotzinger.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

TDS expanding Eau Claire fiber build to include Chippewa Falls and Altoona

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -Madison-based TDS Telecommunications LLC is announcing they have plans to construct an all-fiber network in Chippewa Falls and Altoona to connect more than 10,000 total area addresses to super-fast internet. According to a release by Madison-based TDS Telecommunications LLC, residential customers are said to be able to...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Leadership Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Leadership Eau Claire is a program through the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce where participants get a bird’s-eye view of the issues facing the community and begin developing the leadership skills necessary to assume leadership roles in the community. Participants attend a two-day...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

DR. BRENT CARLSON

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Dr. Brent Carlson for the Sunshine Award. Dr. Carlson and his surgical team are the absolute best in my book. I had knee replacement surgery and within a matter of a few hours I was up and walking with crutches. I was able to go to my daughter’s home that evening to recover! I have been doing and feeling awesome since. Thank you, Dr. Brent, and your team!
EAU CLAIRE, WI
The Independent

Parents expect 24/7 work from teachers after pandemic, union conference told

Teachers have spoken about the impact of the pandemic on their mental health and how parents now feel they should have access to them 24 hours a day.At the Nasuwt teaching union annual conference in Birmingham, member Sharon Bishop said “parents and students now feel they can access teachers 24 hours a day, seven days a week since the pandemic”.She said: “Many of us have been told to download apps such as ClassDojo [an educational tech app] to our phones, and parents and students have got into the habit of firing off emails 24/7, with the banal, bizarre, and sometimes,...
MENTAL HEALTH
WEAU-TV 13

Gov. Evers talks ‘Get Kids Ahead’ initiative in Ladysmith

LADYSMITH, Wis. (WEAU) -Governor Tony Evers visited Ladysmith Middle and High School Thursday as part of his ‘Get Kids Ahead’ tour. The initiative gives schools access to funding to help build a comprehensive mental health system. The “Get Kids Ahead” initiative was announced earlier this year during the...
LADYSMITH, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Petition started to save Chippewa Pool from closing

Chippewa Falls, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa Falls City Council voted Wednesday night to close down the Chippewa pool after this summer season. The City Council says the decision was made due to the pool needing repairs, in addition to the City not being able to keep up with costs. A...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Fundraiser looks to help Ashley Peggs fight cancer

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A fundraiser with kids in mind is helping a Chippewa Valley mom battling cancer. Families and community members came out to Action City in Eau Claire to raise money for Ashley Peggs. She is the ex-wife of former Altoona Superintendent Dan Peggs. A few months ago,...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Clean Up Call: Volunteers needed for 14th Amazing Eau Claire Clean Up

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - April is Earth month, and now is the time to get your team registered for a major city clean up. The Amazing Eau Claire Clean Up is back for its 14th year. In just two weeks, businesses, families and community members will take to the parks, streets and waterways of Eau Claire, to clean up trash, plant flowers and freshen up the city.
EAU CLAIRE, WI

