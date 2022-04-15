ECASD staff, teachers receive Golden Apple Awards

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - 21 teachers and staff members in the Eau Claire Area School District are honored for their service to students and families Thursday night. The Florian Gardens hosted the annual...
FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Sixth-grade science teacher Cindy Barlow is closer to receiving national recognition after becoming a finalist for a Presidential award. Barlow has worked in Frederick County Schools for five years and now is one of six Maryland teachers in the running for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST). […]
LOVES PARK — The Golden Apple Foundation presented Windsor Elementary School Principal Melissa Yuska with its 2022 Outstanding Principal Award on Tuesday during a surprise visit. The award is presented each year to a principal who inspires teachers and creates a positive learning environment essential to the culture of...
SIDNEY -- Sidney Public Schools 1st through 4th grades music teacher, Misty Michelman was selected Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association Outstanding Music Teacher of the Year. The NRCSA Conference was held in Kearney. She was presented the award on March 17, 2022. Several years ago, NRCSA made the decision to...
A Minnesota college professor who organized a viral online fundraiser to pay off student lunch debts in Philando Castile's name has been ordered to repay $120,000 that prosecutors said she pocketed. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office last week announced that it had reached a settlement agreement with Pamela Fergus,...
On March 17, Alison Emmart of the Coon Valley Elementary School was awarded the Vernon County American Legion Teacher of the Year Award. Alison was nominated for the award by Coon Valley American Legion Post 116. Her nomination will now be forwarded to the 7th District of The American Legion to be considered for the Wisconsin American Legion Teacher of the Year.
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -We are taking you to Deer Point Elementary School to introduce you to our Golden Apple Teacher of the Week, Roxanne Register. Mrs. Register teaches the second-grade Anglers at Deer Point. Register’s family moved to the area when she was three so she considers herself a...
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A group of students is pushing back against School Resource Officers (SROs) being phased out of the School District of La Crosse. The district reduced its number of SROs from five to three for the 2021-22 school year, and is planning to drop one more next year.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Julie Vollendorf for the Sunshine Award. Julie is a very helpful teacher and adult. She participates in fundraisers and athletic activities and always includes herself in her student’s academic lives by helping and offering support. Kaelyn Grotzinger.
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -Madison-based TDS Telecommunications LLC is announcing they have plans to construct an all-fiber network in Chippewa Falls and Altoona to connect more than 10,000 total area addresses to super-fast internet. According to a release by Madison-based TDS Telecommunications LLC, residential customers are said to be able to...
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Leadership Eau Claire is a program through the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce where participants get a bird’s-eye view of the issues facing the community and begin developing the leadership skills necessary to assume leadership roles in the community. Participants attend a two-day...
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Dr. Brent Carlson for the Sunshine Award. Dr. Carlson and his surgical team are the absolute best in my book. I had knee replacement surgery and within a matter of a few hours I was up and walking with crutches. I was able to go to my daughter’s home that evening to recover! I have been doing and feeling awesome since. Thank you, Dr. Brent, and your team!
Teachers have spoken about the impact of the pandemic on their mental health and how parents now feel they should have access to them 24 hours a day.At the Nasuwt teaching union annual conference in Birmingham, member Sharon Bishop said “parents and students now feel they can access teachers 24 hours a day, seven days a week since the pandemic”.She said: “Many of us have been told to download apps such as ClassDojo [an educational tech app] to our phones, and parents and students have got into the habit of firing off emails 24/7, with the banal, bizarre, and sometimes,...
LADYSMITH, Wis. (WEAU) -Governor Tony Evers visited Ladysmith Middle and High School Thursday as part of his ‘Get Kids Ahead’ tour. The initiative gives schools access to funding to help build a comprehensive mental health system. The “Get Kids Ahead” initiative was announced earlier this year during the...
Chippewa Falls, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa Falls City Council voted Wednesday night to close down the Chippewa pool after this summer season. The City Council says the decision was made due to the pool needing repairs, in addition to the City not being able to keep up with costs. A...
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A fundraiser with kids in mind is helping a Chippewa Valley mom battling cancer. Families and community members came out to Action City in Eau Claire to raise money for Ashley Peggs. She is the ex-wife of former Altoona Superintendent Dan Peggs. A few months ago,...
Parents now feel they can access teachers 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and have got into the habit of firing off “aggressive and accusatory” emails at any time of the day or night, a teaching conference has heard. Teachers said that since the outbreak of...
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - April is Earth month, and now is the time to get your team registered for a major city clean up. The Amazing Eau Claire Clean Up is back for its 14th year. In just two weeks, businesses, families and community members will take to the parks, streets and waterways of Eau Claire, to clean up trash, plant flowers and freshen up the city.
GRAND ISLAND - Grand Island Public Schools Superintendent Tawana Grover has written a letter to parents in the aftermath of the firing of former Grand Island soccer coach Jeremy Jensen. Jensen was fired on Thursday afternoon following Facebook posts that were critical of the school district. The letter says the...
Comments / 0