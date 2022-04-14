ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Feds cut funding to Laguna Honda hospital, putting future of facility in doubt

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jQpZV_0f9uxKen00

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco’s Laguna Honda Hospital lost critical funding effective Thursday as a result of deficiencies identified by a federal agency, putting in doubt the future of the skilled nursing facility. The city’s Department of Public Health on Thursday announced that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) ended the hospital’s participation in its Medicare/Medicaid programs, triggered by a requirement that the facility fix all its deficiencies by the end of a six-month period that started in October.

At that time, state surveyors had documented problems related to stopping contraband like drug paraphernalia from coming onto campus. In the latest surveys this week, investigators found new issues, “primarily having to do with hand hygiene, documentation, and infection prevention and control,” city public health officials said in a news release.

As a result, CMS terminated Laguna Honda from the Medicare/Medicaid program, which funds more than two-thirds of services at Laguna Honda, which serves about 700 patients with complex medical needs who are low- or extremely low-income, according to the city. The facility will remain open for at least the next 30 days as the city reapplies for participation in the programs.

Pelosi responds to report questioning Feinstein’s mental fitness to serve

“As we continue to address challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, we need to ensure that all patients have access to the services they depend on without the fear of any hospital funding being cut,” Mayor London Breed said. “We will continue to work with our partners at every level of government to come into compliance with the violations at hand.”

Dr. Grant Colfax, the city’s director of public health, said, “We understand that the decision made today by CMS may cause anxiety for our community of patients, families, and staff. We will do everything it takes to continue serving San Francisco and we have full confidence that Laguna Honda, while working closely with local, state, and federal partners, will further improve our systems of care so that we may come back into compliance.”

Copyri ght © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Probe launched as nearly 100 rare brain tumour cases are linked to the same New Jersey school

A group of nearly 100 people with rare brain tumours have all been linked to the same school in Woodbridge, New Jersey. CBS News reports that Al Lupiano, an environmental scientist, set out to research the tumours, as he had also been diagnosed with the rare growth 20 years ago. He began researching a small selection of tumour patients, but as his subject pool grew he began to notice the group's common denominator. According to Mr Lupiano, 94 of the individuals suffering from the rare tumour are graduates of or were workers at Colonia High School. Finding the cause...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Health
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
KRON4 News

Easter egg hunt leads to bomb scare at high school

NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — An order for students and staff at Novato High School to shelter in place due to a bomb threat has been lifted after the Novato Police Department investigated the threat and found no evidence of a bomb. Earlier, students and staff had been instructed to remain in their classrooms. The scare […]
NOVATO, CA
KRON4 News

Vallejo: police investigate early morning homicide

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Police responded to a shooting in the area of Maher Court and Admiral Callaghan Lane around 12:19 a.m. Saturday morning, officials say. The victim at the time of the report, was transported to a local hospital in a private vehicle. Officers responded to the hospital to conduct an investigation. Police also […]
VALLEJO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
London Breed
KRON4 News

Mail theft in San Francisco caught on camera

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The USPS Office of Inspector General is investigating mail thefts in and around San Francisco. One act was caught on camera. “They jimmied open the mailboxes with some sort of screwdriver,” one victim told KRON4. Colleen, who does not want to share her last name, says the mailboxes at her […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

At least one person attempts to steal ATM in Antioch, bank says

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — At least one person attempted steal to an ATM machine early Sunday morning from a Delta Schools Federal Credit Union in Antioch, the bank announced in a Facebook post. No money was ultimately stolen from the ATM — only the front of the building was damaged. The incident happened around 4 […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Lowell HS principal resigns after 1 year, rips school district

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The principal of Lowell High School announced his resignation Wednesday, citing concerns with the San Francisco Unified School District. Joe Ryan Dominguez was promoted to principal of Lowell in August. He held the position for less than a year before announcing he was done. “I am resigning from the San Francisco […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feds#Skilled Nursing Facility#Laguna Honda Hospital#The Centers For Medicare#Medicaid Services#Cms#Medicare Medicaid
KRON4 News

Lockdown at James Logan High School in Union City lifted

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A lockdown at James Logan High School in Union City has been lifted and students released from campus. Earlier, the Union City Police Department had investigated a disturbance at the school. The high school was on lockdown and students missed the 3:20 p.m. dismissal time. UCPD was on the scene […]
UNION CITY, CA
KRON4 News

California: April to pick up more snow than January

DONNER, Calif. (KRON) — Officials say over 3 feet of snow fell on Donner Summit near the Lake Tahoe area within the last six days. Weather forecasts expect the snow to continue the next day and carry throughout next week. Tahoe Weather tweeted that April will pick up more snow than January through March combined. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Shreveport Magazine

Parents claim their baby died in the operating room because the hospital leaders ignored warnings from their own doctors that the hospital was not equipped to perform such a specialized operation, lawsuit

Parents said that their baby daughter died on an operating table after a hospital allegedly ignored warnings they were not equipped to handle her procedure. Doctors and hospital leaders at the hospital had assured the parents they could perform their daughter’s surgery there, giving them confidence that they would receive good care. But, the child’s parents claim that the hospital staff and doctors had not performed the specialist surgery on a child before, and that the anesthesiologist involved had only recently finished fellowships in pediatric anesthesiology.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Honda
News Break
Politics
KRON4 News

Where are all the Californian school librarians?

(BCN) — California students who use the school library aren’t likely to find a credentialed teacher librarian behind the desk. Instead, they will probably be helped by someone without a bachelor’s degree, teaching credential or much formal training. The number of school librarians in the state dropped from the equivalent of 811 full-time positions in […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Man charged with murder for Richmond hit-and-run

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office charged a man with murder with an enhancement of an alleged use of a deadly weapon for a hit-and-run crash that took place March 21. Roman Gaelan Seabock, 20, struck and killed Raul Morales Lopez, Jr. with his 1997 Dodge van. Lopez was walking his […]
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

Vallejo police association calls statement by chief ‘misleading’

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — The Vallejo Police Officers’ Association on Friday criticized a press release that the Vallejo Police Department issued Monday. That release said use of force incidents by VPD dropped 33 percent between 2020 and 2021. The VPOA said it was “stunned” by Williams’ statement, calling it “misleading.” The VPOA said it believes […]
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland USD indoor mask mandate extended through April 24

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Unified School District said Friday that indoor masking will be required through Sunday, April 24. After that, OUSD will “strongly recommend” indoor masking. OUSD kept the mandate in place in case there was a COVID-19 surge coming out of spring break. But it said Friday that numbers within the […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy