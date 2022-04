SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Short of an unlikely and large last-minute infusion of private funding to save it, the clock is ticking on Shreveport‘s Fair Grounds Field. “If anybody came to the City of Shreveport with private dollars to renovate that particular stadium, we could stop that contract today,” Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins said Tuesday. “But since I’ve been in office, and over three years, nobody has come with actual funding to renovate that stadium, and renovating that stadium would be so much more expensive than us doing the demolition.”

