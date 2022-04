To mark the start of kitten season, the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter will host a “Kitten Shower” March 26, according to a release from the county. To be co-hosted with the Critical Kitten Care Fund, a Cedar Park-based nonprofit, the event will run from 1-3 p.m. at the WCRAS Services Center at 1855 SE Inner Loop, Georgetown, and is being held to aid the shelter in preparing for the anticipated influx of animals during the seven-month kitten season.

