After Losing Daughter to Fentanyl Poisoning, Greenville Mother Launches Nonprofit to Spread Awareness

By Allie Spillyards
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the number of drug overdose deaths skyrockets, the CDC reports most are caused by fentanyl, a synthetic opioid the DEA has classified as 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine. In many cases, it's unknowingly ingested. After losing her daughter last year, Misty Little is on a mission...

