Cornerback is one of the Patriots’ most pressing needs entering the 2022 NFL Draft, but New England might not take a player at the position with its top pick April 28. That’s because there’s “a drop off” at CB following the top three corners in this year’s class, as NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. explained to his ESPN colleague, Mike Reiss. Sauce Gardner, Derek Stingley Jr. and Trent McDuffie most likely all will be off the board when the Patriots are set to make their first selection at No. 21.

NFL ・ 14 HOURS AGO