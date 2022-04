Google has been experimenting with the best uses of Lens for some time. At first, it was mobile-only. Then it was added to Chrome in a low-key way, and some users recently caught a fully search-integrated test version in a desktop browser while using Incognito Mode. Now it looks like there's been another distinct change, as GHacks notes that Lens is now the only reverse image search choice when you right-click on a photo while using Chrome.

