Raleigh, NC

Toddler dies after drowning in Raleigh neighborhood pool

By Aaron Thomas, WRAL reporter
 2 days ago
Raleigh, N.C. — A toddler has died after drowning in a community swimming pool in the McKinley Mill neighborhood of Raleigh. The child had been reported missing and was last seen at a nearby playground just a few feet away. A father of a one-year-old daughter was devastated...

ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

