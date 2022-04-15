A Short History of the USPS Mail Truck

Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. The United States Postal Service announced its first official order for its Next Generation Delivery Vehicles, the ones that will eventually replace the iconic and ironically-named Long Life Vehicles, some of which have been on the road for more than 30 years. That order will include 50,000 vehicles for a total cost of $2.98 billion. But it will also include 10,019 battery electric vehicles, more than doubling the USPS’s EV order from previous announcements.

