Rare lizard species found in Kern County may soon be considered endangered
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A rare species of lizard indigenous to Kern and Fresno counties is one step closer for protection under the Endangered Species Act.
The action comes in response to a petition and lawsuit filed from the Center for Biological Diversity.
The Center says the Temblor Legless Lizard faces major threats due to oil drilling in Kern County. It’s an unusual so-called sand-swimming reptile found near the Temblor mountain range in the southwestern San Joaquin Valley
Now the Fish and Game Commission will decide whether to grant the lizard protected status in June.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.
Comments / 3