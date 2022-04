HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — Leaders of Hamblen County school met Tuesday evening to decide who would oversee a school district with 18 schools and around 10,000 students. Before that, they voted to use an emergency protocol to change some of the board's policies. Normally, a proposal to change the policy would need to pass two readings over the course of two separate meetings. However, because they used an emergency protocol, the policy changed after one reading.

HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO