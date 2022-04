RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A special hockey game between Team USA and Team Canada was held at Reno Ice on Saturday afternoon. All for local non-profit, the Justin Hope Foundation, dedicated to helping families affected by intellectual and developmental disabilities. Proceeds from ticket sales are going to help the non-profit continue its work in our community, like training first responders on how to better handle high-pressure situations with our special needs community.

RENO, NV ・ 19 HOURS AGO