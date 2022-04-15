ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Over 1M hot glue guns sold at Dollar Tree recalled due to fire hazard

By Nexstar Media Wire, Kiah Armstrong
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31gppM_0f9uuD5P00

( ABC4 ) – Over one million hot glue guns have been recalled due to fire and burn hazards, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced on Thursday.

The glue guns, which were recalled by Dollar Tree, can malfunction when plugged in.

Dollar Tree received several reports of electrical malfunctions when using the products, some of the reports included fire. One report indicated resulting skin irritation.

183 dead animals found in Arizona couple’s freezer

The hot glue guns were sold nationwide at Dollar Tree from August 2020 through February 2022 and at Family Dollar stores nationwide January-February 2022 for about $1.

The CPSC said consumers should immediately unplug and stop the Crafter’s Square Glue Gun and return it to any Dollar Tree or Family Dollar store for a full refund.

Official say online purchasers will be contacted directly with further instructions.

About 1,025,000 hot glue guns have been recalled.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KXL

Dollar Tree Stores Fined By OHSHA

PORTLAND, Ore–Oregon OSHA is fining Dollar Tree Stores $32,000 for failing to resolve safety issues for employees. Some of the issues include unsecured materials that fall on employees, tripping and falling in cramped aisles, and inaccessible fire extinguishers and emergency exits. The problems were found at several Dollar Tree stores. Dollar Tree was told to fix the potential hazards previously, when inspectors returned and didn’t find the hazards removed the large fine was imposed. Dollar Tree has a month to appeal the fine.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Business
Popculture

SmartWatch Recalled Over Fears of Causing Burns and Fires

Canada's Health Agency issued a recall for another smartwatch due to fears the accessory could potentially burn its users and poses a fire risk. The agency recommends everyone who's purchased a Decathlon Kiprun GPS 550 smartwatch "immediately stop using" the watch claiming that the battery "may overheat during charging or while in use and may cause burns or present a fire risk."
ELECTRONICS
KRGV

Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix sold at Walmart recalled over possible contamination

A pancake mix sold at Walmart is being recalled due to possible contamination. The Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix with the UPC 078742370828, Lot code KX2063, Best By Date of 09/01/2023, has been recalled because fragments from a cable used to clear the processing line were discovered in a limited amount of product, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
KHON2

3.74M bottles of Airborne Gummies impacted by recall over ‘injury hazard’

(NEXSTAR) – A national recall has been issued for select Airborne gummies because pressure build-up in the unopened bottles may pose “an injury hazard,” federal regulators said Wednesday. Reckitt, the parent company of the Airborne brand, is voluntarily recalling certain 63-count and 75-count bottles of Airborne Gummies...
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Fire Hazard#Consumer Goods#Glue#Cpsc#Family Dollar
Thrillist

There's a Nationwide Recall on 1,855 Cases of These Cheesy Snack Crackers

B&G Foods is voluntarily recalling 1,855 cases of its Back to Nature Cheddalicious Cheese-Flavored Crackers after a product mixup. According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall was initiated after B&G Foods found that a limited number of cracker boxes were inadvertently filled with foil-wrapped pouches of animal-shaped crackers which contain egg and milk allergens not declared on the box label. So for those with severe milk or egg allergies, the product mixup could pose a life-threatening health risk.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cadrene Heslop

Actions of Walmart Shopper Goes Viral

The cost of living in America is on the rise. The average monthly living expense for a single American is $3,189. This amount sums up to $38,266 per year. For a family of four, the cost is $7,095 per month. This figure adds to $85,139 per year. That is a lot of money.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Mashed

The Concerning Reason Lucky Charms Cereal Is Being Investigated By The FDA

The shadowy puppeteers behind Big Cereal are pulling at strings again, only this time it's not a wascally wabbit or a senile baker they are trying to hide behind the curtain. Something far more serious is afoot at General Mills, and (tragically, given the recent St. Patrick's Day holiday) this time around, it's a leprechaun who's taking heavy fire for an unusual occurrence...
FOOD SAFETY
Daily Mail

Ailing man, 79, is forced to sell his stately Virginia home for cut-rate price after woman he hired as housekeeper three years ago moved into the basement and refuses to leave

A hospitalized elderly man on the verge of being put in hospice care has been forced to put his home up for sale after a woman he hired as a housekeeper three years ago became a squatter. Located in Fairfax, Virginia, the five-bedroom, four-bath estate, owned by 79-year-old Thomas Burke,...
REAL ESTATE
BGR.com

If you bought these cookies at Walmart, there’s a serious recall you should see

With Easter almost here, you’re probably stocking up on Easter candy for the holiday. That means buying all sorts of treats for your kids’ Easter egg hunt… or just for yourself. If you have already purchased the Ready to Build Chocolate Cookie Bunny Hutch Kit from Walmart, you should know Wilton issued a potentially serious recall. The product contains milk that the ingredients label fails to identify.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Voice

Recall Issued For Popular Chocolate Snack Cake Product

Federal health officials announced a recall of popular chocolate cake products sold in the region due to undeclared allergens. Kentucky-based Tova Industries is voluntarily recalling Carbquik Mug Cake Double Chocolate Chunk OU-Dairy (Water and Butter Prep) because it contains undeclared milk, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declared. In total,...
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

These Pre-Cut Fruit Items Were Just Recalled For Listeria Concerns

One of modern life's small but meaningful conveniences is the availability of pre-cut fresh fruit. An unfortunate trade-off, however, is that the relatively small amount of processing involved in the peeling, pitting, slicing, and packaging of fresh fruit in a commercial setting may subject your seemingly pristine fruit to the risk of contamination by foodborne pathogens. One such pathogen is Listeria monocytogenes, which is found in water, soil, and animal droppings and can be transmitted to humans via the consumption of contaminated food (via Mayo Clinic). The resulting illness, known as listeriosis, can be deadly in certain populations, namely pregnant women and their unborn fetuses, people older than 65, and anyone who lives with a weakened immune system (listeriosis rarely affects other populations, and when it does, it tends to respond well to antibiotics).
FOOD SAFETY
Distractify

Walmart Greeter Says He Wasn’t Paid Enough to "Care" About Moms Stealing Baby Formula

When Sam Walton wrote about the greeter positions in his autobiography, he knew exactly what he was doing when he created them. They served a dual purpose: to make "older" customers feel more welcomed in stores but to also help provide an extra layer of presumed security. If there was someone at the front of the store saying hello and making eye contact with people, maybe many would-be thieves would think twice before lifting some toothpaste or a few cans of beer from the grocery.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy