ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

“Baby Doe” found in dumpster 17 years ago close to being identified

By Privacy Policy
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) — A newborn baby girl was found dead in a dumpster at Sam Houston State University 17 years ago. Now, investigators are reopening her case, thanks to technology invented by scientists at a Houston-area lab. Founders at Othram, located in The Woodlands, claim they...

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
The Woodlands, TX
Crime & Safety
City
The Woodlands, TX
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
The Independent

‘Disney Dad’ Anthony Todt found guilty of murdering his wife and children and living with their bodies

A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife and children and killing their dog at their luxury home near Walt Disney World in 2019.Anthony Todt, 46, was sentenced to life in prison without parole by a court outside Orlando on Thursday, according to The Orlando Sentinel.After more than six hours of deliberations, the jury uninanimously convicted him of killing his wife Megan Todt, 42, their children Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4, and their dog Breezy.Judge Keith Carsten called Todt a “destroyer of worlds”, imposing four consecutive life sentences and saying: “Not one of those...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Baby girl dies after being attacked in family home by dog bought a week ago

A toddler has died after being attacked by a dog at her home in St Helens.Merseyside Police said officers received a report at 3.50pm on Monday that a child had been attacked by a dog in Bidston Avenue, Blackbrook.Emergency workers attended and the 17-month-old child was taken to hospital where she died of her injuries.The dog was handed over to the police at the home and has been put down.Police said the animal would be subject to further forensic examinations to determine its breed and whether it was a legal breed under the Dangerous Dogs Act.Detective inspector Lisa Milligan said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
insideedition.com

After 30 Years, Teen Girl Identified After Her Body Was Dumped Next to Indiana Interstate: "She Was Not Trash"

After 30 very long years, the body of 17-year-old girl dumped on the side of Interstate 65 in Indiana finally has a name. Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr. was the youngest of eight siblings and disappeared in 1992 from her Ohio home. Genetic testing over several years resulted in the identification of her remains, authorities announced this week.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dumpster#Crowdfunding#Dna#Houston Police Department#Ktrk#Texas Rangers
Fox News

California woman rented Michigan Airbnb for a month to meet with 14-year-old, police say

A 33-year-old California woman was arrested after she flew to Michigan and rented an Airbnb to meet with a 15-year-old boy she had met online, authorities said. Stephanie Sin, of San Francisco, was taken into custody on April 10 in Novi, located about 29 miles outside Detroit, and charged with one count each of child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit a crime, FOX2 Detroit reported.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Popculture

Food Network Alum Pleads Guilty Over Death of 3-Year-Old Daughter

A participant in Food Network's Worst Cooks in America 2020 is awaiting trial for the death of her 3-year-old foster daughter. Ariel Robinson has pleaded guilty to his role in the death of Victoria Rose Smith. Her husband, Jerry "Austin" Robinson, awaits trial scheduled to begin in May. The 30-year-old reality TV star from Simpsonville, South Carolina and Robinson were charged in January 2021 in the tragic death of the young girl. Radar Online reports that Robinson faces at least 10 to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in a Greenville courtroom for the homicide charges related to child abuse. There's also the charge of aiding and abetting. 3-year-old Victoria reportedly died of multiple blunt force injuries and was found unresponsive in the couples home in Simpsonville on Jan. 14th, 2021. She was pronounced dead at Greenville Memorial hospital the same night, Radar Online reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Two dead and nine wounded in shooting at party

Police said as many as 50 rounds were fired inside the house and several more were fired outside. Shots fired at a house party early Sunday left two under-age people dead and at least nine more injured, police in the US said. The shooting happened at about midnight during a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSFA

Coroner identifies body of 12-year-old found in Lake Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WSFA) - A body found in Lake Eufaula Tuesday evening has been identified by the Barbour County Coroner’s Office, WTVM-TV reports. Coroner Skip Chapman said the victim is 12-year-old Zyrion “Amir” Harris. Eufaula police said a 911 call was made at 5:24 p.m. reporting a...
EUFAULA, AL
CBS LA

Beverlywood mother adopts mission to prevent deaths stemming from fentanyl overdose

Following the loss of her teenage son, a Beverlywood mother has taken on a mission to prevent further loss of life at the hands of fentanyl. Juli Shamash lost her son Tyler in 2018, just after his 18th birthday due to a fentanyl overdose. Since his death, she has made it her life's mission to help prevent other families from going through what hers had to go through."Kids are supposed to learn from their mistakes," she said while speaking with CBS reporters. "They're not supposed to die from them."She put up a series of billboards around her hometown, targeted towards the...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy