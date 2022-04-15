ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Family of Little Rock murder victim not satisfied with arrest made

By Gary Burton Jr.
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JfwXb_0f9upOu100

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Police have made an arrest in the city’s second homicide of the 2022 year.

18-year-old Jordan Parkinson was arrested and charged with capital murder in the January shooting of 21-year-old Jadon Shackelford.

Jadon was shot at Meriweather Park on January 8 and later died from his injuries the next day.

“Today I am happy, but this is just the beginning,” said Hailey Shackelford.

She and Jadon’s sister, Britton both feel good to be moving forward in the path of #JusticeForJadon, but they aren’t satisfied as they feel this is just the first of more arrests to come.

“I wasn’t excited because I know there is more needed to be done. I’ll be happy when that’s done,” said Britton.

Little Rock police make arrest in shooting at Meriweather Park

Britton says she and her brother knew Parkinson but was never close with him.

Jadon’s mom expresses how close he was with his 2-year-old son, Malaki.

“His son was his life. His major goal in life was to watch his son grow up and be happy.”

But at 21-years-old, Jadon’s life was cut short. “He was too young, he was too good of a man and was just in the prime of his life,” Britton describes her brother.

This case is still under investigation.

If you know anything about Jadon’s murder, call the Little Rock Police Department. You can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Three stabbed near airport area, two charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were stabbed during a fight that led to a shooting near the airport area Sunday. MPD responded to the incident on the 5400 block of Sputnik Drive around 2:00 a.m. Sunday after an altercation between neighbors. Reports stated Shawanda Rayford got into a fight with Tyrone Willis and his family. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jordan, AR
Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
WREG

Report: Young Dolph murder suspect attacked at 201 Poplar

Correction to an earlier version of this story: Johnson and Smith pleaded not guilty in February. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the suspects charged in connection with Young Dolph’s murder, Justin Johnson, was involved in an incident in jail Friday, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. TMZ reported Johnson, also known as Straight Drop, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Two shot, killed in Whitehaven shooting

UPDATE 10:44 p.m.: Both men later died from their injuries. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were shot and listed in critical condition Saturday afternoon in Whitehaven. The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. on the 1600 block of East Shelby Drive. No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. If you […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KSN News

2 arrests made in Wichita man’s murder near Haysville

HAYSVILLE. Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said two men were arrested in a murder last month near Haysville. It happened on Feb. 10 in the 200 block of E. 86th St. S. According to the sheriff’s office, they responded to the area after a property owner noticed a man lying next to […]
HAYSVILLE, KS
Texoma's Homepage

Woman sentenced to prison for kidnapping sister’s baby

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for kidnapping a baby, after being found competent to stand trial after treatment at the state hospital. Latoya Reece was judged competent in February after being committed to the state hospital. An evaluation found her incompetent to stand trial […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy