STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A student at PS 3 in Pleasant Plains was safely returned to the school Wednesday afternoon after being reported missing, officials said. The NYPD issued a level-one mobilization for an individual who was reported missing from 80 S. Goff Ave. — the address of the Margaret Gioiosa School — and terminated the mobilization at 1:13 p.m., when the missing person was found, an NYPD spokeswoman said.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 25 DAYS AGO