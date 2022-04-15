ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Protest held at Baden Street Settlement in Rochester

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRochester, N.Y. — There's a controversy brewing at the Baden Street Settlement. Thursday evening, community members protested the surprise removal of executive director Michael Marsh. Supporters of Marsh...

Rochester, N.Y. — Jurors will return to court on Monday to continue their deliberations in the case against Andrea Lipton. She is the mother accused of manslaughter in the beating death of her son. Prosecutors say she delayed seeking medical care for her 3-year-old son, Kei'mere "Moochie" Marshall, who...
ROCHESTER, NY
Canandaigua, N.Y. — Two people are facing charges after deputies say they allowed their six children to live in filthy motel room. Tanya Ellis, 38, and Stephan Leach, 46, both of Rochester, are accused of letting their children, who range in age from 2 to 16, live at the Super 8 Motel in Canandaigua.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
A group of concerned community members and a past board members gathered in front of the United Campus Ministry building at 18 North College Street on the one-year anniversary of Lacey Rogers’ termination as interim director at UCM. They are asking for accountability to the community. This was held during the regular Saturday Free Lunch Program that Rogers maintained throughout COVID for the community. Pictured above: Nancy Bures, Peggy Gish, Chett Pritchett, Ada-Woodson Adams, Melissa Wales, and Lacey Rogers.
NEW YORK -- A rally against a remaining mask mandate for some children was held Sunday in front of City Hall on Sunday.Protesters gathered in lower Manhattan, upset the mayor's office is continuing the mandate for children younger than 5 years old while in school.Health officials say it's necessary because children under 5 can not be vaccinated.A collection of parents, teachers, and doctors spoke out against the rule, days after city Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan addressed the topic."All the data shows that a triple vaccinated adult is more at risk than an unvaccinated child. And these are important years of their lives. You're giving them social, emotional, developmental issues -- for what benefit?" one parent said."I would love nothing more than to send my son to daycare without a mask, but as a scientist and as a doctor and epidemiologist I want to keep him safe," Vasan said.City Hall says it looks forward to lifting the remaining mask requirements and expects to update the public soon.Right now, the mandate is indefinite. 
MANHATTAN, NY
(ABC 6 News) - A brand new show that aims to connect people and places in our communities is featuring Rochester. John McGivern’s Main Streets is a destination travel show. Season one showcases 13 Midwestern communities. Back in August, the crew came to Rochester and spent 4 and half...
Named for the five Sullivan brothers who were killed in World War II, Rep. Brian Higgins calls USS The Sullivans "a critical piece of our maritime history that deserves to be preserved long into the future."
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester, N.Y. — Wegmans is ranked No. 3 on Fortune's "100 Best Companies to Work For" list for 2022. The list is based on survey responses from employees in areas such as trust, respect, fairness and camaraderie. Wegmans has made the list for the last...
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, N.Y. — One member of the Rochester City School District Board of Education is looking to oust a colleague from the board. Longtime Commissioner Willa Powell is petitioning the state education commissioner to remove board Vice President Beatriz LeBron. Powell's 17-page letter to the state accuses LeBron of...
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County's top doctor had a new warning Monday after a rise in COVID cases and hospitalizations. Dr. Michael Mendoza, the county's health commissioner, said:. COVID-related hospitalizations are beginning to rise again in the Finger Lakes region. Today, we are reporting a 36% increase in hospitalizations...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
Rochester, N.Y. — No more plastic bags. Wegmans announced Thursday it will eliminate them throughout the company by the end of 2022. Stores in New York stopped using plastic bags two years ago because of state law. Now, the company's goal is to shift all customers to reusable bags.
Rochester, N.Y. — The Eastman School of Music put on its first benefit concert on Saturday for former student and fellow musician Kostia Lukyniak, who is back home in the war torn Ukraine. "Music is the universal language, and we fell in love with Kostia because of his music,"...
Several community members and parents attended the Rochester City School District board meeting Thursday night to share questions and concerns over the proposed $836 million budget for the 2022-2023 school year. It has been a tumultuous process for the district to get a budget that all parties agree on. Last...
Rochester, N.Y. — Real estate developer Bob Morgan was in court Tuesday, where he pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy. The charge carries a carries a $250,000 fine and a maximum sentence of five years in prison, but Morgan is not expected to receive jail time. According to the...
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, N.Y. — COVID cases Wednesday were still high but slightly lower than the day before. According to Monroe County's COVID dashboard, there were 695 new COVID cases, down from 795 on Tuesday. In the Finger Lakes region, 169 people are hospitalized: 16 of them in the ICU. "Fortunately,...
Rochester, N.Y. — The United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes has a new chief operating officer. Lawana Jones has been appointed to the leadership role. Jones, a graduate of Nazareth College, brings over 20 years of experience and will oversee multiple departments. She started in hew...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It is the right time for planting trees in the city. Planting trees season started Friday and efforts are already looking promising. Friday Morning, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans attended the planting of the first of hundreds of trees that will be placed in different neighborhoods by the city forestry crew during the spring.
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, N.Y. — It was a violent Easter Sunday morning in Rochester, as police report three incidents - two shootings and one stabbing - taking place in the early morning hours. At approximately 1:45 a.m., Rochester Police were called to Rochester General Hospital for the report of a walk-in...

