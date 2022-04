SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Washington picked a windy Thursday night to play their first varsity baseball game since 2019. The Panthers were able to get enough interest to sports a team this season, as they look for the program’s first win since 2017. Tonight wasn’t their night, falling to South Bend Riley, 13-3 in five innings, but it’s a start they can take some positives from. Especially being such a young team.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO