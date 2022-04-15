ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Bay Area police departments deal with staffing crisis

By Haaziq Madyun
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DeoiS_0f9uorb100

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Some Bay Area police departments have hundreds of openings that they cannot seem to fill. It is part of a police staffing crisis that is hitting the entire state.

“Last year was record-breaking numbers for us with 86 leaving. At this pace we’re looking at 100 by the end of the year,” Oakland Police Officers’ Association President Barry Donalen said.

Chris Catren, the president of the California Police Chiefs Association, said he has heard from the vast majority of police chiefs about the struggle to hire and retain officers. In Northern California, Catren said the cost of housing is a major deterrent for some considering a career in law enforcement.

San Francisco police investigate shootings in Taraval, Bayview

“Even though their pay may be better compared to other agencies, when you look at that cost of living, particularly the cost of housing, it makes it difficult for agencies to staff those positions,” he said.

Another challenge is attracting higher-educated candidates to become officers.

“Those people have a lot of opportunities outside of policing, outside of law enforcement that they can choose from, and many are choosing that now,” Catren said.

Catren also said that community members demanding police accountability and protesting when they feel like officers are not being accountable is impacting recruitment and retention. In addition, veteran officers are retiring at accelerated rates and officer resignations are on the rise.

On the other hand, now is a good time for those interested in being an officer. Just about every police department in the Bay Area has openings, including more than 200 in the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department.

John Legend backs controversial SF DA Chesa Boudin

“We have about 259 vacant slots, but every year we have about 40 people leave our agency. We’re looking at about 300 new recruits. We’ll take anybody. Ready to go. If you’re brave enough and courageous enough come join us,” Alameda County Sheriff Greg Ahern said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 3

Related
KRON4 News

Police searching for at-risk man

SAN BRUNO (BCN) – San Bruno police are asking for the public’s help finding 41-year-old Justin Kim, who was last seen about 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Monterey Drive. Police describe Kim as an Asian man, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, about 160 pounds, bald with brown eyes. He was last seen […]
SAN BRUNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
County
Alameda County, CA
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Alameda County, CA
Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Police recover hundreds of dollars in stolen goods

VACAVILLE (KRON) – After a local clothing store contacted police Sunday, alleging three women stole over $300 in merchandise before fleeing westbound on Interstate 89, “officers were determined to not let this theft go unnoticed,” according to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department. “Armed with an accurate license plate and vehicle description, officers […]
VACAVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

2 arrested in execution style killing

(BCN) – Two Hayward men have been charged with murder for allegedly killing another man execution style at a liquor store in unincorporated Alameda County early last month, sheriff’s officials said Wednesday. Juan Vera Jr. and Bryan Hernandez allegedly shot and killed Gustavo Tavera, a 32-year-old Hayward man, on the night of March 5 at […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Accountability#San Francisco Police
KRON4 News

East Bay couple convicted of stealing 500K from casino

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the conviction of a Livermore couple in a gambling scheme that bilked over half a million dollars from the 580 Casino between 2015 and 2017. The couple were originally charged in stealing approximately $4 million, according to a 2020 press release that accompanied the initial charges. […]
LIVERMORE, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose police arrest woman on suspicion of killing her mother

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced they arrested 27-year-old Cheryl Ann Yee after she reportedly called police that she had killed her mother over the weekend. On Sunday, at approximately 12:24 p.m., SJPD responded to the 4800 block of Springdale Drive for a welfare check call. When police arrived, they […]
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KRON4 News

1 arrested for homicide in San Jose: police

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police arrested a man in connection to an assault that happened in March. The incident occurred March 27, 2022 around 8:11 p.m., officials report. Police arrived to the intersection of Avenida Grande and Via Romero after responding to a call of a person down. They found an adult […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

4 Arrested In Film Crew Armed Robbery At San Francisco Twin Peaks, Oakland Robberies

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Four suspects have been arrested for a string of robberies throughout the Bay Area including one targeting a Canadian film crew on San Francisco’s Twin Peaks. Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said Deleon Miller, Torrion King and Teddy Williams have been charged with four counts of felony second-degree robbery that occurred in both San Francisco and Alameda counties on March 25 and March 28. King and Miller face additional gun charges as convicted felons. King was on parole at the time of his arrest and Miller was on felony probation. (Clockwise from upper left) Deleon Miller, Teddy Williams,...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Antioch car does ‘donuts’ in parking lot, gets towed

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Antioch police towed a car after causing a public disturbance in a parking lot. The car collided into another and left when police arrived. Officials say multiple complaints were issued to the police. Bystanders say the car was performing donuts (when a car drives in circles) before it hit another car. […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Two killed at San Francisco playground: police

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting in the Ingleside District that happened late Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department said in a tweet. The shooting happened at Alice Chalmers Playground after 4:30 p.m. The department reported multiple people shot. Late Sunday, the SFPD announced two of four shooting victims had died. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy