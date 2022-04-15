ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Travis Tritt performs at The Topeka Performing Arts Center Thursday night

By Keith Horinek
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Country music star Travis Tritt was performing his hot country music at the Topeka Performing Arts Center Thursday evening.

Travis Tritt signed with Warner Bros. Records in 1989, releasing seven studio albums and a greatest hits package for the label between then and 1999. In the 2000s, he released three studio albums on Columbia Records. Seven of his albums are certified Platinum or higher.

Tritt has also charted more than 40 times on the Hot Country Songs charts, including five number ones “Help Me Hold On”, “Anymore”, “Can I Trust You with My Heart”, “Foolish Pride”, and “Best of Intentions”—and 15 additional top ten singles. Tritt’s musical style is mainstream country and Southern rock.

Downtown Topeka Restaurant week starts Friday

He has received two Grammy Awards, both for Best Country Collaboration with Vocals: in 1992 for “The Whiskey Ain’t Workin'”, a duet with Marty Stuart, and again in 1998 for “Same Old Train”, a collaboration with Stuart and nine other artists. He has received four awards from the Country Music Association and has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry since 1992.

Up and coming southern country stars Crawford & Power opened for Travis Tritt.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KdwG2_0f9uooC400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pbkgp_0f9uooC400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jNyyw_0f9uooC400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25zMXm_0f9uooC400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39AWRo_0f9uooC400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42hbLV_0f9uooC400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YBR5Y_0f9uooC400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BYgGS_0f9uooC400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31VQeF_0f9uooC400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wbbir_0f9uooC400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QbFu9_0f9uooC400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37NPr8_0f9uooC400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=054a2q_0f9uooC400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T7me6_0f9uooC400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GubYU_0f9uooC400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jKRxh_0f9uooC400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qn4QA_0f9uooC400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rNlTa_0f9uooC400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31W3WY_0f9uooC400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34bxNP_0f9uooC400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TaR3H_0f9uooC400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IA3Qt_0f9uooC400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jn6yE_0f9uooC400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fng0y_0f9uooC400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08xpLK_0f9uooC400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fd2BD_0f9uooC400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gBiW4_0f9uooC400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fgWFO_0f9uooC400
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 1

Related
KSNT News

Dad who paralyzed daughter in DUI car crash sentenced

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been sentenced to more than 26 years in prison for a Father’s Day DUI crash that injured his two children, leaving one of them paralyzed. Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay says Jimmy Dean Landis was sentenced Friday to serve 318 months years in prison and pay a $2,660 […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Heavy police presence near Gage Park

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department was on the scene of a situation near Gage Park. There was a large police presence near Southwest 11th Street and Southwest Frazier Avenue. Officers responded to an incident, according to TPD’s Watch Commander. According to a press release, the Topeka Police Department said that upon arrival at […]
TOPEKA, KS
WJHL

Eagles tribute band coming to Niswonger Performing Arts Center

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – You can check out anytime you like, but you can never replace the Eagles, an event listing from the Niswonger Performing Arts Center (NPAC) says. Hotel California – A Salute to The Eagles, reportedly the only tribute band to receive “Official Authorization” to cover the band’s classic catalog, will perform at […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topeka, KS
Entertainment
Topeka, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Entertainment
WVNews

Low-cost 'rush' tickets to be offered for Seals & Croft 2 concert Sunday night at Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center announced Friday that “rush tickets” to Seals & Croft 2 on Sunday. Beginning 15 minutes before showtime (at 7:45 p.m.), patrons will be able to purchase unsold tickets for $5 (cash) for the upper balcony and experience the music of 70s rock duo Seals and Croft in a whole new way. The box office will be accepting cash only for these rush tickets.
CLARKSBURG, WV
The Albany Herald

Travis Tritt to bring 'Set in Stone' tour to Albany Civic Center

ALBANY — Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. for Travis Tritt’s June 23 performance at the Albany Civic Center. The CMA and Grammy Award-winning country artist will bring his “Set in Stone” tour, which will include Tritt’s full band, to the Albany venue. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear some of the performer’s biggest hits, including “T-R-O-U-B-L-E,” “It’s A Great Day to Be Alive,” “Here’s a Quarter” and “Best of Intentions.” In addition to his beloved hits, the Georgia native also will perform favorites off his new album, “Set In Stone,” his first studio album in more than a decade.
ALBANY, GA
Kickin Country 100.5

Travis Tritt and Aaron Lewis to Brookings

Are you ready to put a little Drive in your Country? You'll get the chance soon! Just announced, Travis Tritt and Aaron Lewis and The Stateliners with Special Guest Tim Montana are coming to Swiftel Center in Brookings, South Dakota Thursday, August 11TH. Three decades after Travis Tritt launched his...
BROOKINGS, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marty Stuart
Person
Travis Tritt
country1037fm.com

90’s Country Star Has Passed Away

Country music singer, Jeff Carson has died in Tennessee. According to NBC News, the 58-year-old became a police officer after scoring 14 singles on the Billboard chart during his music career. Carson’s biggest hits, “Not On Your Love” and “The Car” gave him his first Academy of Country Music award for video in 1996. Carson, who was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1963, moved to Nashville and got a recording contract with Curb Records in 1995.
TENNESSEE STATE
Outsider.com

Randy Travis Surprises Tanya Tucker at Her Billy Bob’s Texas Show

It was a meeting of a couple of country music greats when Randy Travis stopped in to visit Tanya Tucker at her Billy Bob’s Texas Show Friday night. And, Tanya Tucker was over the moon as Travis stopped in to see her. Tucker notes on her Instagram post that her fellow country-music singer is looking great. Amazing news, for sure, after Randy Travis continues to rebound from his life-altering stroke.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbia Records#Southern#Grand Ole Opry#Crawford Power#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksnt 27 News
The Boot

The Judds Reuniting to Perform at 2022 CMT Music Awards

The Judds are reuniting to perform on television together for the first time in 20 years. People reports that the mother-daughter duo of Naomi and Wynonna Judd are slated to reunite for a live performance during the 2022 CMT Music Awards. The Judds will sing their 1990 hit "Love Can Build a Bridge" in front of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville during the show on April 11, with Kacey Musgraves set to introduce their performance.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

2022 CMT Music Awards: How to Watch, Who’s Nominated, Who’s Performing

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Like its country cousins the ACM Awards and CMA Awards, this has been a time of change for the CMT Music Awards. This year, the annual event will move to a new television network and a new location, and air in a completely different time of year. There will even be a new co-host to join one returning from the previous year. But if past CMT Music Awards are any indication, it’s...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Sports
KSNT News

UPDATE: Deadly crash in Coffey County claims a life

COFFEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol released the name of a 64-year-old man who died after leaving the road on I-35 Wednesday night. Kevin Orear, 64, of Melvern, was driving north on I-35 four miles east of Lebo when his 2011 Ford F150 left the road and hit a bridge post. The truck […]
COFFEY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

New Topeka CBD store to sell Kratom, Delta 8 products

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new store opening in downtown Topeka will sell a variety of products related to CBD, Delta 8, Kratom and more. Earth’s Choice officially opened on March 17 at 729 South Kansas Avenue, and will hold an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 20 with the Greater Topeka Partnership. The owner, Shane Roeder, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Woman sentenced in deadly crash during Wichita police chase

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A woman was sentenced Thursday to life in prison after a crash that killed two people and seriously injured two others during a police chase through downtown Wichita. Mia Collins, 27, was driving a stolen car and had taken methamphetamine when an officer began the chase on May 5, 2019, prosecutors […]
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy