Travis Tritt performs at The Topeka Performing Arts Center Thursday night

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Country music star Travis Tritt was performing his hot country music at the Topeka Performing Arts Center Thursday evening.

Travis Tritt signed with Warner Bros. Records in 1989, releasing seven studio albums and a greatest hits package for the label between then and 1999. In the 2000s, he released three studio albums on Columbia Records. Seven of his albums are certified Platinum or higher.

Tritt has also charted more than 40 times on the Hot Country Songs charts, including five number ones “Help Me Hold On”, “Anymore”, “Can I Trust You with My Heart”, “Foolish Pride”, and “Best of Intentions”—and 15 additional top ten singles. Tritt’s musical style is mainstream country and Southern rock.

He has received two Grammy Awards, both for Best Country Collaboration with Vocals: in 1992 for “The Whiskey Ain’t Workin'”, a duet with Marty Stuart, and again in 1998 for “Same Old Train”, a collaboration with Stuart and nine other artists. He has received four awards from the Country Music Association and has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry since 1992.

Up and coming southern country stars Crawford & Power opened for Travis Tritt.

























































