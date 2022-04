ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Another church in the mountains is stepping up to help those caught in the middle of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Blessed Hill Slavic Church, located at 38 Blessed Hill Road in Leicester, is holding a fundraising lunch on Saturday, April 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church says the lunch will be raising money to "help the victims of war."

LEICESTER, NC ・ 21 DAYS AGO